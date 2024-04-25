Archery World Cup 2024: Indian men's recurve team beat Italy to book a place in the final on Day 3

The Indian archers continue to deliver brilliant performances in the ongoing Archery World Cup 2024. On day three, the Indian men’s recurve team made it to the final of the tournament. The trio of Dhirail Bommadevara, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai finished second in the qualifying round on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Indian team got a bye in the opening round of Archery World Cup 2024. In the second round, the second-seeded Indian team overcame 15th-seeded Indonesia 5-3. In the quarter-finals, they defeated the seventh-seeded Spain by 5-1.

In the semi-finals, India were up against the 14th-seeded Italy and defeated them by a 5-1 scoreline. They will face South Korea in the final of the event scheduled to be played on Sunday. The top-seeded Korean side defeated Chinese Taipei in straight sets 6-0.

The Indian women’s team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari finished in sixth place in the qualifying round of the Archery World Cup 2024 and received a bye in the opening round. They took on Mexico in the opening clash and earned a 3-1 lead. However, they lost 3-5 in the end as opponents made a brilliant comeback.

Priyansh and Jyothi Surekha Vennam reach the semi-finals of compound events in the Archery World Cup 2024

In the men’s individual compound event, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Priyansh, and Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge won in the first round. In the second round, Abhishek Verma lost to Jean Philippe Boulch of France 150-148.

Rajat and Priyansh faced each other in the second round, where Priyansh won the shootout after scores were tied at 147-all. Prathamesh defeated Lukasz Przybylski of Poland by 146-145.

Priyansh had a similar result in the next round against Netherlands’ Mike Schloesser. The scores tied at 149-all and Priyansh won the shootout. Prathamesh defeated Michea Godano of Italy by 149-147 in the next round.

Priyansh overcame the challenge of Batuhan Akcaoglu in the quarter-finals in his third shootout of the day. He scored two 10s, whereas Akcaoglu scored a 10 and 9. He will now face Nick Kappers in the semi-final on Saturday. Kappers defeated Prathamesh in the quarter-finals by a 149-147 scoreline.

In the women’s individual compound event, Aditi Swami Gopichand, Parneet Kaur, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam received a bye in the first round. Avneet Kaur defeated Andrea Robles in the first round by 146-143.

Aditi won the shootout against Maris Tetsmann of Estonia in the second round. Parneet defeated Luxembourg’s Mariya Shkolna by 148-145. Avneet defeated Olivia Dean of the USA 145-144, while Jyothi won against Begum Yuva of Turkey by a 147-145 scoreline.

Parneet lost the next round to Oh Yoohyun of South Korea by 145-147. The other three archers won this round. Aditi lost the quarter-finals against the top-seeded Mexican Andrea Becerra by 142-144.

Avneet and Jyothi faced each other in the quarter-finals, where Jyothi won 143-142. She will face Meeri-Martia Paas of Estonia in the semi-final of the women's individual compound event of Archery World Cup 2024 on Saturday.