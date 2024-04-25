Archery World Cup 2024: Indian Men's and Women's compound teams advance to finals

The Indian men's and women's compound archery teams have qualified for the finals at the Archery World Cup 2024 Stage I in Shanghai. The women's team advanced to the final after defeating Turkey and Estonia. The men’s team overpowered the Philippines, Denmark, and South Korea.

The Indian women’s team consisted of the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur. They finished in the top place in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup 2024 with a total score of 2118.

The women's team received a bye in the first round by virtue of being the top seeds. They faced Turkey in the quarter-finals and defeated them by 235-230. The Indian trio defeated Estonia by the same margin in the semi-final. They will now face Italy in the final on Saturday, April 27.

The Indian men’s trio of Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge, Priyansh, and Abhishek Verma faced the Philippines in the first round and defeated them by 233-227. The trio took on Denmark in the quarter-finals by 237-234.

They went on to face South Korea in the semi-finals, who finished in first place in the qualifying round on the first day of the Archery World Cup 2024. India won by 235-233 and qualified for the finals. They will face the Netherlands in the final on Saturday.

Dhiraj Bommadevara breaks national record in the recurve qualification round in Archery World Cup 2024

Dhiraj Bommadevara finished in third place in the qualification round of the recurve event of the Archery World Cup 2024 with a score of 693. He is the only Indian archer who has secured a quota at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Dhiraj broke the national record set by Tarundeep Rai in the Senior National Archery Championships in 2023. Rai also participated in the qualifying round and finished in seventh position with a score of 684.

Pravin Ramesh Jadhav and Mrinal Chauhan were the two other Indian archers in the qualification round. They finished in 25th and 81 positions, respectively.

The trio of Dhiraj, Tarundeep, and Pravin finished in second place in the team event with a total score of 2049.

Ankita Bhakat finished in 15th place in the women’s qualification round with a total score of 664. Bhajan Kaur (657), Deepika Kumari (656), Komalika Bari (636) were the other three archers in the qualification and finished in 29th, 30th, and 57th positions, respectively.

The team total stood at a score of 1977 and India finished in sixth place in the qualification round. The recurve mixed team will feature the top scorers from both qualification rounds. Ankita and Dhiraj will represent India in the mixed event, and India seeded fourth with a cumulative score of 1357.