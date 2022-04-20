Archery World Cup: Indian compound archers to meet France in final, assured of medal

The new-look Indian archery team came good at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 on Wednesday when the compound archers assured the country a medal.

Indian compound archers - Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini - stormed into the compound team final of the ongoing World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

India were seeded ninth in the compound team event. In the semi-finals, the Indian team overcame a stiff fight from Great Britain to win 236-235. The Indians will play France in the compound team final.

Meanwhile, the compound women's team of Muskan Kirar, Avneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar lost to Turkey 233-235 to bow out in the quarter-finals stage.

Tarundeep tops in recurve archery

Among the recurve archers, India's best-ranked archer and Tokyo Olympian Tarundeep Rai was ranked seventh after the ranking round, scoring 670 points.

The Tokyo Olympian was followed by Sachin Gupta in the eighth spot, who scored 669. Among other Indians, Jayanta Talukdar with 661 points and Neeraj Chauhan with 648 finished 20th and 61st respectively.

In the women's recurve category, Ridhi finished as the highest-ranked Indian archer. Ridhi managed to score 650 points and finished eighth.

Ankita Bhakat was the next best-ranked Indian archer in 14th position with 642 points while Simranjeet Kaur was placed 36th with 631 points. Komalika Bari finished 41st with 627 points.

The Indian men's team scored 2000 points and finished as the top-ranked side. Meanwhile the women's team ranked fourth with 1923 points. India were placed fifth in the mixed team rankings round.

The Indian archery team is without talismanic archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das after the ace archers they finished outside the top four in the selection trials.

Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan, Sachin Gupta and Jayanta Talukdar made the top four in the men's recurve category. Meanwhile, Ridhi, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur finished as the top four female archers in the trials.

