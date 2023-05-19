Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Archers' mixed results and resilient performances

Indian archers experienced a mixed bag of results at the Archery World Cup Stage 2, showcasing their prowess in the recurve category while facing setbacks in the compound events. The compound teams, consisting of talented archers, faltered in the quarterfinals, whereas the recurve teams emerged victorious, securing their places in the subsequent stage.

In a tightly contested match, India's women's compound team, featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Avneet Kaur, faced a formidable challenge against Turkey, who held the sixth seed. Despite putting up a commendable effort, the Indian team narrowly missed out on victory, succumbing to a 231-228 defeat.

Similarly, the men's compound team, comprised of Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav, and Prathamesh Jawkar, couldn't progress further in the tournament. Seeded fifth, they faced a tough battle against Mexico and narrowly lost by a margin of three points, with the final score of 234-231 in favor of Mexico.

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha shine in Archery World Cup Stage 2

However, the hopes of Indian archery enthusiasts were reignited by the performance of the mixed pair, Ojas Deotale, and Jyothi Surekha. Having previously emerged victorious in World Cup Stage 1, they remain formidable contenders in the compound team event. Avneet Kaur and Prathamesh Jawkar are in the top 4 in the individual category and will play their final matches soon.

Shifting the focus to the recurve qualifications, India's female archers showcased exceptional skills. Simranjeet Kaur secured an impressive seventh place with 648 points, demonstrating her precision and accuracy. Teenager Bhajan Kaur also made her mark, finishing in a commendable 17th place with 638 points.

The experienced Ankita Bhakat secured the 24th spot, amassing 630 points and Aditi Jaiswal ranked 42nd with 618 points. With their remarkable performances, the team ranked fourth in the seedings, and earned a first-round bye, directly advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

The Archery World Cup Stage 2 is taking place in Shanghai, China, from May 14th to 22nd, 2023. The qualification round witnessed notable scores from Indian archers, including B. Dhiraj with 656 points, Atanu Das with 638 points, Neeraj Chauhan with 638 points and Tarundeep with 631 points.

As the competition progresses, Indian archers strive to harness their skills, overcome their setbacks, and make their mark on the global stage, aiming for a podium finish in the Archery World Cup Stage 2.

Poll : 0 votes