Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian compound women’s team advances to final; men’s team loses bronze medal match

In the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Yecheon, South Korea, on Wednesday, May 22, the Indian compound women’s team beat Italy 236-234 and the USA 233-229 to advance to the gold medal match against Turkey. The team consists of V Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swani.

Meanwhile, the Indian compound men’s team, comprising Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge and Abhishek Verma, defeated Vietnam 235-212 and Denmark 236-236 (shoot-off: 30-30, shot closer to center) to advance to the last four.

However, India suffered 235-235 (29-27) defeat in the semi-finals. Later, in the bronze medal match, the Indian team faced a 233-233 (30-30) loss to Australia to end their campaign outside the medal brackets.

Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari ranked among the top Indians at the Archery World Cup Stage 2

In the recurve qualification round, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari came out as top-ranked male and female Indian archers, respectively. In the recurve men's qualification round, Tarundeep Rai was ranked at the sixth spot with a total of 681. The rising Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara took up the 11th rank with 678.

Mrinal Chauhan was at the 21st spot with 673, with Pravin Ramesh Jadhav at the 25th rank with 671. The Indian recurve men’s team (2032) ranked second behind Korea (2051).

In the recurve women’s qualification round, ace Indian archer Deepika Kumari bagged the fourth rank with a total of 677. Bhajan Kaur, with 34th rank, 653, Bhakat Ankita, with 49th rank, 646, and Komalika Bari, with 92nd rank, 625, were the other female recurve archers.

The Indian recurve women’s team settled for the sixth rank with 1976 points, while the mixed team was ranked second with 1358 points, thanks to Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari’s higher ranks.

On Thursday, the recurve team elimination rounds and compound individual elimination matches will be a part of the Archery World Cup roster.

Notably, India secured the top position in the medal standings at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 with five gold, two silver, and one bronze medal, finishing ahead of South Korea (two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals).