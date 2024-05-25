Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian compound women’s team clinches gold medal; mixed team bags silver

The Indian compound women’s team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami secured their third consecutive Archery World Cup gold medal, registering a win over Turkey by 232-226 in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Yecheon, Republic of Korea on May 25, Saturday.

Turkey's team comprising Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer, and Begum Yuva was completely dominated by the Indian team from the first set without losing any to maintain a healthy six-point lead and eventually win the gold medal.

Notably, it was a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals for the trio of Jyothi, Parneet, and world champion Aditi. The trio secured a gold medal in the World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai after defeating Italy in April 2024.

Furthermore, the in-form trio ended last year with a gold in the Archery World Cup Stage Four event in Paris in August 2023.

Moving to the details of the compound team’s final, the second-seeded Indians started with three arrows landing near the center but faltered slightly in the subsequent three arrows, dropping one point each. Nevertheless, they managed to edge past Turkey by a single point in the opening round.

In the following round of six arrows, the Indians displayed their dominance, scoring five perfect 10s, two Xs, and one 9, extending their leading by four points at the midway point.

Turkey showed resilience in the penultimate round, achieving four 10s with one X, matching India’s score of 58. However, this effort didn’t alter the scenarios significantly, as the Indians maintained a four-point lead entering the fourth and final set.

Eventually, the Indians secured victory by once again scoring 58 points, highlighted by three 10s and one X.

Indian mixed compound team settled for silver in Archery World Cup Stage 2

On the other hand, the Indian mixed compound team settled for a silver medal after losing to the USA (Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan) in the final by 153-155. Asian Games champion Jyothi and Priyansh were part of the Indian mixed team.

Meanwhile, India failed to win the third medal in the individual compound category as Prathamesh Fuge suffered a loss against World No. 7 James Lutz from America in the semi-final and over Mike Schloesser from the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.