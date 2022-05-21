Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian men's compound archery team beat France to win gold

The Indian men's compound archery team humbled World No. 4 France in the finals to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2022 Stage 2 in Gwangju, South Korea, on Saturday (May 21).

The Indian trio comprised of Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, and Rajat Chauhan amassed 232-230 points against French opponents Adrien Gontier, Jean Philippe Boulch and Quentin Baraer to clinch a gold medal at the World Cup Stage 2.

World Archery @worldarchery



#ArcheryWorldCup Back to back win for India in Gwangju🥇 Back to back win for India in Gwangju🥇🇮🇳#ArcheryWorldCup https://t.co/IWFfsHUhXq

This is India's second consecutive gold medal against French opponents. Last month, the Indian trio finished atop the podium in the men's compound team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 held in Antalya, Turkey.

Team India humbled France in a thrilling final to win that gold medal. The men's team comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini recovered from a 56-57 and a 113-116 deficit to clinch a scintillating 232-230 win.

They were up against the French team of Jean Philippe Boulch, Quentin Baraer, and Adrien Gontier to win their first gold medal of the season.

India win bronze in compound archery mixed team event in Archery World Cup Stage 2:

Abhishek Verma has had a good year so far. After winning the gold medal in the team event, Abhishek along with Avneet Kaur stunned the better-ranked Turkish duo of Amircan Haney and Ayse Bera Suzer to win bronze in the mixed team event as the scoreboard read 156-155.

Both Abhishek and Avneet have won two medals each at the World Cup.

World Archery @worldarchery



🥉 Indian compound women

🥉 Korean compound men



#ArcheryWorldCup First team medals in Gwangju.Indian compound womenKorean compound men First team medals in Gwangju.🥉 🇮🇳 Indian compound women🥉 🇰🇷 Korean compound men#ArcheryWorldCup https://t.co/00tGpj1V5k

Earlier, the Indian women's trio of Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar clinched bronze medals by defeating Turkey 232-231 in the women's compound archery team event on Wednesday (May 18).

The Indian contingent has been on a phenomenal run at the ongoing World Cup. Compound archer Mohan R. Bhardwaj went down 141-149 against World No. 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands in the finals to settle for a silver medal.

SAI Media @Media_SAI bags 's th medal



Many congratulations to compound Archer Mohan R. Bhardwaj on clinching 🥈 at the World Cup



Mohan went down against WR No. 1 's Mike Schloesser 141-149 in the Finals



's medal tally stands at 🥇 🥈 🥉in 2022 Archery World Cup, Gwangju Mohan 🏹bags'sth medalMany congratulations to compound Archer Mohan R. Bhardwaj on clinching 🥈 at the World CupMohan went down against WR No. 1's Mike Schloesser 141-149 in the Finals's medal tally stands at🥉in 2022 Archery World Cup, Gwangju Mohan 🏹🎯bags 🇮🇳's 5️⃣th medal Many congratulations to compound Archer Mohan R. Bhardwaj on clinching 🥈 at the World Cup🎊Mohan went down against WR No. 1 🇳🇱's Mike Schloesser 141-149 in the Finals🇮🇳's medal tally stands at 1️⃣🥇 1️⃣🥈 3️⃣🥉in 2022 Archery World Cup, Gwangju https://t.co/KggQlHOAdh

Team India have bagged five medals, including one gold, two silver and two bronze medals so far at the prestigious event.

Edited by Diptanil Roy