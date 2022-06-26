Archery World Cup Stage 3: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur win silver medal 

The Indian trio comprising Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur won silver to add a third medal to India's kitty at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday (June 26).

The troika settled for the silver medal after going down in straight sets 1-5 (53-56, 56-56, 53-56) against 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallists, Chinese Taipei, comprising Lei Chien-Ying, Peng Chia-Mao, and Kuo Tzu Ying.

The Chinese Taipei team performed with precision to maintain the lead throughout the match. Meanwhile, the Indian team were inconsistent, eventually giving away the top spot in the summit clash.

World Archery @worldarchery



#ArcheryWorldCup Bronze🥉 in Antalya and now gold 🥇 in Paris for Chinese Taipei! Bronze🥉 in Antalya and now gold 🥇 in Paris for Chinese Taipei!#ArcheryWorldCup https://t.co/afpjVQ2ZvL

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Two medals for India in compound events

The compound archers led India's medal tally with one gold medal in the mixed team event and one silver medal in the individual event on Saturday.

Top Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma, up against the hosts, bagged the compound mixed team gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Saturday (June 25).

The Indian duo defeated the experienced French pair of Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch 152-149 in the summit clash to fetch India's first-ever World Cup gold in the compound mixed team event. This was also the nation's first medal at the ongoing event.

World Archery @worldarchery



Ella Gibson – 712

Jyothi Surekha Vennam– 705

Tanja Gellenthien – 704



#ArcheryWorldCup Your top three compound women's seeds in ParisElla Gibson – 712Jyothi Surekha Vennam– 705Tanja Gellenthien – 704 Your top three compound women's seeds in Paris 👇1️⃣ 🇬🇧 Ella Gibson – 712 2️⃣ 🇮🇳 Jyothi Surekha Vennam– 7053️⃣ 🇩🇰 Tanja Gellenthien – 704#ArcheryWorldCup https://t.co/Is6KXn403G

After a mixed team gold, Indian sensation Jyothi settled for a silver medal after going down in the shootout (148-148) in the compound women's individual archery event. Both archers scored a 10 on the final target. However, Gibson was closer to the center and was, therefore, awarded the gold.

Jyothi, on her return to international competition at World Cup Stage 3, said:

“I’m just focused on shooting my best. If I perform well, I shoot good and so I can be satisfied. We try to keep up with the expectations and I think we are shooting good."

Also read: Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian men's compound archery team beat France to win gold

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far