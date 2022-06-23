Archery World Cup Stage 3: Deepika Kumari falters in qualification round

The 2021 Archery World Cup Stage 3 gold medalist Deepika Kumari came up with a below-par performance to finish 37th in the qualification round at the ongoing 2022 Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Wednesday (June 22).

Meanwhile, archery heavyweights South Korea secured all five number one seeds in the recurve competition in the qualification rounds.

Deepika accumulated 638 points in the 72-arrow women's individual recurve archery qualification round to finish behind compatriot Ankita Bhakat, who was placed 37th with a score of 644, the best performance among the Indian female archers.

Deepika, who made a comeback after an agonizing 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign, will be disappointed with her comeback performance at the Archery World Cup in France. She will next face Italian Chiara Rebagliati in her first-round clash.

Earlier, the Indian women's compound team lost the bronze medal play-off to French opponents Sophie Dodemont, Lola Grandjean, and Sandra Herve with a scoreline of 231-233.

The troika entered the tournament having received a bye into the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Indian women's compound team started off by overpowering their Brazilian rivals 230-227.

Earlier, the women's trio of Jyothi, Priya Gurjar, and Muskan Kirar lost 228-231 to Britain in the semi-finals before losing in the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, ace compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam attained a second-place finish with 712 points in the women's individual qualification round to finish second behind Ella Gibson of Great Britain on Tuesday (June 21).

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Men's recurve results

In the men's individual recurve event, Tarundeep Rai finished in the 27th place with a score of 670, the highest score among the Indian men followed by Pravin Jadhav, who finished 30th with 668 points. Meanwhile, Jayanta Talukdar scored 667 points, finishing 32nd on the list.

The men's team comprising of Abhishek Verma, Mohan Bhardwaj, and Aman Saini kickstarted their campaign with a 234-232 win over South Africa but suffered a one-point defeat (234-235) against Turkey.

