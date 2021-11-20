Asian Archery Championships 2021: India end their campaign with seven medals

The Indian Archery contingent ended their campaign with seven medals at the 22 Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka on Friday (November 19). With one gold medal, four silver and two bronze medals, India finished second at the continental event.

The South Korean contingent bagged 15 medals at the marquee event. The mighty Koreans clinched nine gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals at the continental archery championships.

The Indian Recurve archers could not match up with the archery heavyweights from South Korea at the Asian Archery Championships. The mighty Koreans defeated Indians to win gold medals in the men’s event as well as team events on Friday.

The Indian men's archery team comprising of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil went down against the top-seeded Koreans top-seed Lee Seungyun, Kim Pil-Joong and Han Woo Tack with a 2-6 (52-57, 53-55, 56-54, 55-57) scoreline. The Indians settled for a silver medal at the archery event.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



🇮🇳's Recurve Men's Teams bags silver🥈after bowing down 2-6 to Team South Korea in the Final



The team comprised of Kapil,

Parth Sushant Salunkhe



Congratulations to the Team🙂 #TeamIndia at Asian Archery C'ships 2021, Dhaka🇮🇳's Recurve Men's Teams bags silver🥈after bowing down 2-6 to Team South Korea in the FinalThe team comprised of Kapil, @pravinarcher andParth Sushant SalunkheCongratulations to the Team🙂 #TeamIndia at Asian Archery C'ships 2021, Dhaka🇮🇳's Recurve Men's Teams bags silver🥈after bowing down 2-6 to Team South Korea in the Final The team comprised of Kapil, @pravinarcher and Parth Sushant Salunkhe Congratulations to the Team🙂 https://t.co/WHwIHwEKNN

The recurve mixed team of Kapil and Ankita Bhakat later won 6-0 (35-32, 37-32, 36-35) against Uzbekistan’s Abdusattorova Ziyodakhon and Amirkhan Sadikov. The Indian duo bagged a bronze medal at the mixed team event.

SAI Media @Media_SAI 7️⃣th Medal for 🇮🇳 at the 22nd Asian Archery🏹🎯 C'ships 2021, Dhaka



Recurve Mixed Team of Ankita Bhakat and Kapil defeated Team Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 6-0 to win the bronze 🥉



Many congratulations to the duo👏👏 7️⃣th Medal for 🇮🇳 at the 22nd Asian Archery🏹🎯 C'ships 2021, Dhaka Recurve Mixed Team of Ankita Bhakat and Kapil defeated Team Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 6-0 to win the bronze 🥉Many congratulations to the duo👏👏 https://t.co/QwZ9rO2AWo

The women’s recurve team including Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi lost to Ryoo Su Jung, Oh Yejin and Lim Haejin of Korea 0-6 (57-52, 59-49, 56-60). The recurve team settled for silver at the marquee event.

Compound archers Jyothi Vennam bags gold, Abhishek Verma settles for silver at Asian Archery Championships

The Indian contingent finished with a similar medal tally as last time. India has bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in 2019.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



India clinched 7 medals: 1️⃣🥇 4️⃣🥈

3️⃣🥉across 7 events and stood 2nd on the Medal Ranking after Korea 🇰🇷



Many congratulations to all the Medalists🙂💐



#Archery #AAC2021 Great Performances by #TeamIndia at the 22nd Asian Archery 🏹🎯 Championships 2021, Dhaka 🇧🇩India clinched 7 medals: 1️⃣🥇 4️⃣🥈3️⃣🥉across 7 events and stood 2nd on the Medal Ranking after Korea 🇰🇷Many congratulations to all the Medalists🙂💐 Great Performances by #TeamIndia at the 22nd Asian Archery 🏹🎯 Championships 2021, Dhaka 🇧🇩India clinched 7 medals: 1️⃣🥇 4️⃣🥈 3️⃣🥉across 7 events and stood 2nd on the Medal Ranking after Korea 🇰🇷Many congratulations to all the Medalists🙂💐#Archery #AAC2021 https://t.co/R60aJvDnTF

World Championship triple silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame the Korean challenge in a dramatic finale to be declared the gold medal winner at the women's compound individual event on Thursday (November 18).

Jyothi defeated Oh Yoohyun with a 146-145 scoreline after a thorough examination of the position of the arrow to win India's first gold medal at the event.

World Archery @worldarchery



#AsianChampionships #archery The dramatic ending to the match that won Jyothi Surekha Vennam the Asian Champion title! 🙌 The dramatic ending to the match that won Jyothi Surekha Vennam the Asian Champion title! 🙌#AsianChampionships #archery https://t.co/A0iuJk5qju

Apart from Jyothi, Abhishek Verma bagged a silver medal at the men's compound individual event on Thursday. Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek lost to Korea’s Kim Jong Ho in the finals by targeting 148-149 points each during the summit clash.

Sports India @SportsIndia3 Asian Archery Championship : Silver for Abhishek



Abhishek Verma losses to Jongho (KOR) in Final by 148-149 and settle for Silver Medal



2nd medal for Abhishek in this Asian Championship , He has earlier won bronze in mean team event



🇮🇳 Asian Archery Championship : Silver for AbhishekAbhishek Verma losses to Jongho (KOR) in Final by 148-149 and settle for Silver Medal 2nd medal for Abhishek in this Asian Championship , He has earlier won bronze in mean team event 🇮🇳 https://t.co/puD9yfBata

Meanwhile, Rishabh Yadav, along with Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini, pocketed a compound men's team bronze medal on Wednesday (November 17).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: Jyothi Surekha wins gold, Abhishek wins silver in Asian Archery Championships

Edited by Anantaajith Ra