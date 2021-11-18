Asian Archery Championships: Compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha and Rishabh Yadav claims silver

The Indian compound mixed archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav claimed silver at the Asian Archery Championships on Wednesday. The victory came a after a nerve-wracking final.

World No.6 Jyothi and 19-year-old Rishabh Yadav lost against South Korea’s Kim and Choi 155-154.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishabh Yadav was also part of the Indian archery team that won a bronze medal in the men’s compound event.

He along with Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma, outplayed local favorites Bangladesh 235-223.

The Bangladeshi team of Ahmed Rakib, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Mohammed Sohel Rana were no match for the Indian team. The Indian trio hit 19 perfect 10s from 24 arrows to finish at the podium.

Jyothi Surekha misses medal in women’s compound team event at Asian Archery Championships

The women’s compound team, on the other hand, went down after a brave fight. A lack of experience played an important role for the Indian archery squad as they suffered a 2-8-220 defeat against Kazakhstan in the bronze medal playoff.

Jyothi missed out on a medal opportunity on Wednesday. She along with her teenage teammates Parneet Kaur and Priya Guraj went down largely due to their failure to overcome a poor first round show.

Priya Gurjar, who had created two world records at the world youth championships, misfired after her arrow came off the resting pad during release.

The miss meant the trio managed just 45 points, as against Kazakhstan's strong 57 point opening round that proved decisive in the end.

The Indian archers have confirmed four medals in the recurve men’s, women’s, compound individual and mixed team events.

Jyothi, a three-time world championships silver medalist, has progressed into the semi-finals of the compound event. She is the lone Indian archer in the medal hunt in the women’s individual archery event.

Edited by Diptanil Roy