Asian Archery Championships: Indian archery contingent starts well

The Indian archery contingent started well at the 22nd Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The Indian archers finished towards the the top of the seedings list at the end of the qualification round in both recurve and compound categories.

In the individual category, Indian archers Ankita Bhakat (recurve) and Abhishek Verma (compound) will start in the top-five.

The Indian men's and women's archery teams qualified in second place in recurve, compound sections in the team and the mixed team events. The Indians finished behind South Korea.

In the men's recurve section, Kapil (675) was the best-placed Indian, finishing fifth. Pravin Jadhav finished behind Kapil with 670 points, to be placed sixth.

Parth Salunke came seventh with a score of 670, but hit 31 inner 10s as opposed to Pravin Jadhav's 33. Salunke's accuracy would put him in good stead.

The Indian team of Kapil, Pravin Jadhav, and Parth Salunke finished with a total score of 2015 from 216 arrows and placed second behind Korea.

Bangladesh (1996), Kazakhstan (1956) and Iran (1904) completed the top five in the nine-team competition.

The Indian team received a bye in the first round and will take on Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals on November 16.

Indian women archery team starts well

In the women's recurve competition, Ankita Bhakat and Madhu Vedwan scored 657 points each. However, Bhakat finished higher (fifth) as she scored more bulls-eye scores. Ridhi and Komalika Bari finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

The Indian archery team of Ankita (657), Ridhi (650), and Madhu (657) had a total of 1964. They finished a distant second behind the Korean team, which created an Asian record of 2045 points.

India will take on the winner of the match between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in the quarter-finals.

In the compound category, Rishabh Yadav, who was third with 708, was the best-placed Indian, finishing ahead of Abhishek Verma.

In the women's compound section, Jyothi Vennam was the best Indian, finishing fourth with a total of 701. Parneet Kaur and Priya Gurjar finished with identical scores of 700. Parneet, on the back of 24 shots in the 10s came in fifth ahead of Priya, who had 19 shots in the 10s and was sixth.

India's Muskan Kirar was seventh with a score of 697.

In the recurve mixed team event, Indian archery pair Ankita (657) and Kapil (675) were placed second. They had a total of 1332 behind Korea's Ryoo Su-Jung (687) and Lee Seung-Hyun (680). In the compound category, Jyothi (701) and Rishabh Yadav (708) finished second with 1409 points, behind Korea.

