Asian Games 2023: How did Indians fare in Archery in the tournament?

India had an outstanding campaign in archery at the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou. They won nine medals (six golds, one silver and two bronze).

India had sent 16 archers - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke, Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur for the Asian Games 2023.

Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the gold medal in the Mixed team compound event after beating South Korea 159-158 in the final at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur clinched gold in the women's compound team event after beating Taiwan 230-229 in the final.

Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar defeated South Korea 235-230 to bag the gold medal in the men's compound team event.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam was also impressive as she won the gold medal in the individual women's compound event by beating Korea’s Chaewon So 149-145 in the final.

Ojas Pravin Deotale finished on top of the podium as well, after winning gold in the men's compound individual event. He beat fellow Indian Abhishek Verma 149-147 in the final.

India’s impressive showing in archery at Asian Games 2023

Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke settled for silver in the recurve men's team event after losing to South Korea 5-1 in the final.

Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur won the bronze medal in the recurve women's team event after beating Vietnam 6-2. Prior to that, they lost 6-2 to South Korea in the semi-final.

17-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swami clinched the bronze medal in the women's compound individual event. She defeated Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly 146-140 to finish third on the podium.

The Hangzhou Games was India’s most successful in archery in the history of the Asian Games.