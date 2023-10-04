India broke the record for their biggest-ever medal haul at the Asian Games after Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday, October 4.

At the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre Final Field, Jyothi and Ojas defeated South Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon 159-158 and equaled the Asian Games record set in the qualification round on Monday.

The Indian pair fought hard to ensure a victory. After End 1, India led their opponents 40-39. In the second, India held on to their slender lead, with the scorecard reading 80-79. India lost the lead after the third end when Ojas shot a nine.

At that point, the match could have gone either way as the Indians and South Koreans were tied 119-119. However, after opponent So shot a nine, India took the lead and despite the South Koreans hitting 10s in their next two efforts, they could not stage a comeback.

This victory was India's 16th gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games, which saw them equal their tally of most gold medals in a single edition set in 2018.

Fans took to social media to celebrate Jyothi and Ojas' achievement, with one fan observing that they remained calm and consistent despite being put under pressure by the South Koreans.

"Their consistency and calmness under pressure are commendable," said a fan.

Another fan not only congratulated Jyothi and Ojas but also hoped for them to replicate this performance at the Paris Olympics next year.

"Congratulations to you guys, Ojas & @VJSurekha you have hit the bulls eye. What a breathtaking performance 159- 158. We have started defeating the Koreans in their own forte. I hope we will replicate this performance in Paris 2024 also," said another fan.

[Ed note: Compound archery discipline is not a part of the Olympics as of now.]

Here are some more fan reactions to Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale gold medal win in the compound mixed team archery event at the 2023 Asian Games:

Ojas and Jyothi enter the final of the men's and women's compound individual archery event

Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 4 - France

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha have an opportunity to get another gold medal as the two made their way into the finals of the compound individual men's and women's competitions, respectively.

While Ojas will be facing his Indian fellow Abhishek Verma, in what will be an all-India affair, Jyothi will be up against Korea's SO Chaewon. Both the events will take place on October 7.