Olympics 2021 archery: Deepika Kumari loses to Korea's An San in quarterfinal, medal hopes come crashing down

Deepika Kumari, the World No. 1 archer, bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when she lost 0-6 to An San of Korea in the individual women’s archery quarterfinal at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on Friday.

This brings all hope for Deepika Kumari to win India's first archery medal at the Olympics came crashing down. Her husband Atanu Das is now the only Indian archer in the fray.

Against An San it was only imperitive that Deepika Kumari brought out her best game. However, the Indian archer came a cropper by scoring a plethora of seven-pointers to give the advantage to the Korean.

An San continued from where she left off in her pre-quarterfinal match where she scored a perfect 30 (10-10-10) in two sets with pristine precision.

Deepika Kumari loses advantage from the start

An San started the match with a perfect-10 and continued the same for the remainder of the set, scoring a complete 30 while Deepika Kumari was three points behind, courtesy of a poor start with a 7.

Two seven-pointers in succession in the second set as well didn’t help Deepika Kumari. She only managed a medicore 24 points while An San kept her composure to better Deepika Kumari in the first two shots to extend her lead to 4-0.

In a desperate bid to stay alive, Deepika Kumari tried to up the ante but failed with scores of 7-8-9 in the third set. An San bettered the Indian archer’s shot to shot by scoring 8-9-9 to win the match and storm into the semifinals.

It marks an end to Deepika's Tokyo campaign, who has already lost in the mixed team event.

