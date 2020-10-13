Deepika Kumari reveals why she could never attend the Olympics opening ceremony

Former World No.1 Deepika Kumari has made a name for herself with her excellent performances in archery. She has won multiple World Cups and also captured two gold medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Deepika Kumari has represented India at two Olympics events. The 26-year-old competed in the Women's Individual and Women's Team events in 2012, and four years later made it to the Rio Olympics as a part of the Indian women's recursive team.

The Olympics opening ceremony is one of the most high-profile events. It is the dream of every sportsperson to attend the ceremony. However, during her appearance on Indian paddler Mudit Dani's Instagram show 'In The Sportlight,' Deepika Kumari disclosed that she never got a chance to attend the grand event.

The ranking round for archery begins on the same day as the Olympics opening ceremony: Deepika Kumari

When asked to share her experience of attending the Olympics opening ceremony, Deepika Kumari gave a frank answer saying:

"Honestly, I have never attended the Olympics opening ceremony. Sports like the athletics go on till the last day of the Olympics. However, the ranking round for archery begins on the same day as the Olympics opening ceremony. Suppose the opening ceremony is on the 24th, so the archery ranking round would also happen on the 24th. We feel like we will never be able to the grand event because our competition begins early. I have watched the opening ceremony on TV only."

Deepika Kumari has secured her berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Indian sports fans have high hopes of the Ranchi-based star to win a medal at the grand event. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics will begin on 23rd July and end on 8th August.