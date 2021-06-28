Deepika Kumari to enter Tokyo Olympics 2020 as World No. 1 in archery

Indian archery’s golden girl Deepika Kumari will be heading to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the World’s No. 1 archer. After her haul of three gold medals - two team golds and one individual at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris - Deepika Kumari leapfrogged France’s Lisa Barbelin and Korea’s Kang Chae Young to become the new World No. 1 on Monday.

Deepika Kumari is the second Indian after Dola Banerjee to become World No. 1. This is the second time the Ranchi archer is on top of the ranking. She became World No. 1 in June 2012 after winning her first individual recurve World Cup gold medal at Antalya in Turkey.

Read: Deepika Kumari sweeps finals, wins three gold medals

Deepika Kumari has made the sport her own and has a splendid record in World Cups. She has won nine gold medals, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in all editions of the World Cup so far.

Three gold medals. 🥇🥇🥇

Three winning shots.



Deepika Kumari is in the form of her life. 🇮🇳🔥#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bMdvvGRS6i — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021

Deepika Kumari in good form at the World Cup

The Indian archer amassed 90 points for her good show in Paris, 81 points for her gold medal in Guatemala City, 61.2 points for a silver in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 test event and 31.5 points for a ninth-place finish in Berlin 2019. With a total of 263.7 points, she dislodged Lisa Barbelin who has 225.5 points.

Ankita Bhakat is the next best Indian ranked 34 while Komalika Bari is ranked 94.

Deepika Kumari swept the gold medals in the recurve category at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday. She first won the team gold with Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat beating Mexico.

Archery World Cup Grand Final - Day One

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: The sport in which India is likely to win its first-ever Olympic Medal - Archery

Later in the mixed recurve category final, Deepika Kumari was paired with her husband Atanu Das. The couple overcame a sluggish start to beat the Netherlands for her second gold.

Deepika Kumari won her third gold of the evening when she beat Russia’s Elena Osipova in the individual category.

Not one to rest on laurels, Deepika Kumari mentioned that she is looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and wants to win a medal at the quadrennial Games.

In what could be a blip, Deepika Kumari’s lone disappointment from the Paris sojourn would be failing to lead the women’s team to the Olympics. The Indian women lost to 15th seeded Colombia in the Olympic qualifiers before the World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy