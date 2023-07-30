FISU World University Games: Indian archers show resilience

The Indian contingent showed its potential on the opening day of the World University Games as they began on Saturday in Chengdu, China. Indian archers started on a good note, beginning the day with a silver medal.

India's compound women's team, comprising the talented Purvasha, Pragati, and trainee Avneet, overpowered the North Korean team with a scoreline of 224-229 in the bronze medal contest. Although they fell short of the gold, they were able to come away with an encouraging second place on the podium.

After being off to a good start, the Indian contingent continued to produce good results. Next, men's compound team showed their prowess to add a bronze to India's medal tally. The trio of Sangampreet Bisla, Aman Saini, and Rishabh Yadav finished in third place.

India wins fourth gold medal in World University Games

Team India won its fourth gold medal overall, and first in archery, as the Compound Mixed Team, composed of athletes Aman Saini and Pragati, put up a brilliant show. They got the better of North Korea to finish in the first place.

Their excellent performance earned them a well-deserving gold medal on the opening day of the World University Games.

The duo won in the final with a tantalizingly narrow scoreline of 157-156, which shows the intensity of the match against North Korea. Notably, India's other three gold medals came in Judo as the players in that martial arts discipline shone, suggesting a good future for the country in that sport.

It is pertinent to mention that the 31st World University Games began on Saturday and will conclude on August 8. It is a multi-sport event, featuring various countries and is commonly known as Chengdu 2021.

The event is sanctioned by International University Sports Federation (FISU). It brings together thousands of student-athletes from all over the world, representing different educational institutes. The event also witnessed a blockbuster opening ceremony before the round began.