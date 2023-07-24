Former India and Army archery coach Ravi Shankar takes on a new role as High-Performance Coach for the Paris Olympics. His focus is on sports science, coaching, data analysis, and corrective measures to enhance performance, according to Indian High-Performance Director Sanjeeva Singh.

With a doctorate from Osmania University, Mr. Ravi Shankar believes the Indian team possesses the talent to secure several medals. In his position at the SAI Eastern Center in Kolkata, Ravi Shankar's vast experience will play a crucial role in guiding athletes toward excellence. He brings a fresh approach, blending traditional wisdom with modern scientific methods.

The integration of sports science into coaching ensures that athletes receive the best training and support. Data analysis helps identify strengths and weaknesses, leading to targeted improvements in performance. Ravi Shankar's expertise will prove invaluable in this pursuit.

His success mantra revolves around nurturing scientific skills and combining them with the holistic practices of yoga and acupuncture. These techniques enhance athletes' physical and mental well-being, further augmenting their chances of winning medals.

India's archery team now has a seasoned mentor who is dedicated to maximizing their potential. Ravi Shankar's appointment demonstrates the country's commitment to preparing its athletes for international glory.

As the Paris Olympics draw near, the nation eagerly anticipates witnessing the Indian archery team's exceptional performance. Ravi Shankar's coaching acumen and belief in their capabilities provide renewed hope for a medal haul in the prestigious games.

SAI announces Top High-Performance coaches to propel Indian Sports

The Sports Authority of India's Coaching Division has appointed five high-performance coaches (HPCs) across various disciplines. Among them is the esteemed athletics coach Robert Bobby George, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award.

In a letter dated July 21, SAI disclosed the names of the other appointed High-Performance Coaches. Manoj Kumar will serve in the field of shooting, Tukaram Mehatra in fencing, and Capt. Bhaskaran E in kabaddi.

These appointments are a significant step in bolstering India's sporting capabilities. High-performance coaches play a vital role in guiding and nurturing athletes to achieve excellence at the national and international levels.

With Robert Bobby George's expertise and experience, the athletics domain is set to benefit tremendously. Similarly, Manoj Kumar, Tukaram Mehatra, and Capt. Bhaskaran E's inclusion in their respective disciplines will boost the potential of Indian athletes in shooting, fencing, and kabaddi.

The roles of these HPCs will be evaluated annually, ensuring a dynamic approach to their contributions. As these HPCs take on their responsibilities, Indian sports can look forward to further growth and achievements on the global stage.