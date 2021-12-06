Gwangju to host World Archery Championships in 2025

The World Archery Championships and the World Archery Congress 2025 will be held in the South Korean city of Gwangju. The city was selected ahead of Madrid, with 10 votes to one, according to a statement from the World Archery.

This will be the third time that South Korea - one of archery's powerhouses - will be hosting the World Archery Championships. The flagship tournament had earlier been held in Seoul in 1985 and Ulsan in 2009.

World Archery said Gwangju has also committed to running archery outreach programs with the establishment of a promotional facility. The board also unanimously awarded the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships to the Canadian city of Winnipeg, which was the only bidder.

Biggest prize pool for Archery World Cup

The 2022 Archery World Cup series will commence with the first stage of the tournament in Antalya, Turkey from April 18. The first stage will culminate on April 24 and it will be the 15th time the Turkish city is hosting the World Cup.

The second stage of the World Cup will be held in Shanghai, China, from May 16 to May 22. The third stage of the World Cup will see the action move to Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympic Games, from June 20 to June 26.

Medellin, Colombia will host the fourth stage from July 18 to July 24. Medellin replaces Guatemala City, having previously been on the calendar from 2013 to 2016 and again in 2019.

The World governing body said CHF323,600 (£262,000 / $350,000 / €309,000) will be the prize pool available over the four stages and the World Cup final.

At each stage, a total of CHF30,400 (£28,600 / $33,000 / €29,000) will be at stake. This an increase of nearly 220 percent since 2019. The prize pool for the World Cup final is an increase of 40 percent.

