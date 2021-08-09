Haryana's teenage recurve archer Ridhi Phor to compete at next month's world archery championships 

Haryana’s 17-year-old international archer Ridhi Phor is one of the young athletes who made the cut for the national women’s recurve team for next month’s World Archery Championships scheduled to be held in the USA.

“During the lockdown, we could train at the park nearby our house in Karnal. The local park is big enough to place a target at 70 meter distance. We could practice in the morning as well as in the evening. Since we could train on a regular basis, it has proved beneficial,” Ridhi’s father Manoj said of making the cut for the world archery championships.

Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat are the other two women's recurve archers who will compete at the Championships in South Dakota, USA from September 19 to 26.

Ridhi was in the core group of archers preparing for the Tokyo Olympics but couldn’t make the three-member Indian team for the Archery World Cup Stage 3 held in June in Paris. The Paris World Cup was the last and final qualification event for the Olympics.

“Ridhi was in the core group, but couldn’t find a place in the top three. Since June, she has been training hard at home, though there are no proper facilities. We benefited from training at the local park near our house in Karnal,” Manoj revealed.

Ridhi made her senior international debut in 2018 at the Asia Cup in Manila and won bronze. Since then, she has been a regular member of the national team, her father said.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) conducted national trials earlier this month at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training center in Sonepat, Haryana, to select the team for next month’s championships.

Deepika Kumari, India’s leading archer in the women’s category, however, missed out on the berth for the world championships. She finished fourth in the national selection trials.

Three Olympic-bound male recurve archers, including Deepika’s husband Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav, also failed to make a grade for the national team. Even seasoned recurve archer Tarundeep Rai failed to make the cut.

After the archery event was over in Japan, all four archers had to come straight from Tokyo to compete in the national selection trials.

Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, Dronacharya Awardee and former national coach, said young archers making inroads into the national team is a healthy sign.

“The young archers have been very impressive in the national selection trials. A good performance at September's world archery championships should be one step in the right direction to build up a good team for the 2022 season,” Sanjeeva added.

The national camp started last weekend. The AAI will send the national team for the world archery championships in both recurve and compound events in men's and women’s groups.

Edited by SANJAY K K