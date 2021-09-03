"History made": Twitter salutes Harvinder Singh for winning India's first-ever Paralympic archery medal

Harvinder Singh pulled off a clutch performance at the 2021 Paralympics to clinch a bronze medal for India. The Indian shot a stellar 10 to win the match against Korea's Kim Min Su. Harvinder went through some intense battles to make it to the bronze medal match. He made his way into the bronze medal match after two tough shoot-offs. However, it all came down to the final arrow for the bronze and that was where the Indian showed his veins to outperform his Korean opponent and bag the bronze. His stellar performance to win bronze is India's first-ever medal in archery.
Harvinder Singh comes up clutch to take the bronze
After losing out to Kevin Mathers in the semi-final, Harvinder was disappointed. However, he knew that he had another shot at the medal. The 30-year-old was in the game from the word go. He won the first set comfortably and put pressure on Kim. The Korean responded in an expected manner as he came up big and won the second set 29-27.
Harvinder took complete control of the match when he won the third set. The Indian started off the 4th set on top and was just an 8 away from winning a medal. However, the pressure of the games came creeping in, as he shot a lousy 7 to make things interesting in the penultimate set. Kim kept his nerves there and scored 27 to outscore the Indian. This meant that Harvinder had to go to the shoot-offs if he wanted to win the bronze. Playing in known territory, Harvinder kept his calm as he needed only an 8 to win the bronze. He proved his mettle on the biggest stage as he scored a 10 to take home India's first medal at the Paralympics.
Twitter reacts to India's first medal in archery
Harvinder's bronze was a historic moment for Para-sports in India. Along with this being the first medal in archery, it was also the 13th medal for India, which meant that the country had outdone their overall medal tally of 12 before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Harvinder on his historic performance.