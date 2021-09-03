"History made": Twitter salutes Harvinder Singh for winning India's first-ever Paralympic archery medal

Harvinder Singh pulled off a clutch performance at the 2021 Paralympics to clinch a bronze medal for India. The Indian shot a stellar 10 to win the match against Korea's Kim Min Su. Harvinder went through some intense battles to make it to the bronze medal match. He made his way into the bronze medal match after two tough shoot-offs. However, it all came down to the final arrow for the bronze and that was where the Indian showed his veins to outperform his Korean opponent and bag the bronze. His stellar performance to win bronze is India's first-ever medal in archery.

BRONZE FOR HARVINDER SINGH! 🎉



He wins a Bronze Medal in the Para Archery - Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥉



We have our thirteenth medal and the fifth bronze.



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/i0nszz53dH — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh comes up clutch to take the bronze

After losing out to Kevin Mathers in the semi-final, Harvinder was disappointed. However, he knew that he had another shot at the medal. The 30-year-old was in the game from the word go. He won the first set comfortably and put pressure on Kim. The Korean responded in an expected manner as he came up big and won the second set 29-27.

Harvinder took complete control of the match when he won the third set. The Indian started off the 4th set on top and was just an 8 away from winning a medal. However, the pressure of the games came creeping in, as he shot a lousy 7 to make things interesting in the penultimate set. Kim kept his nerves there and scored 27 to outscore the Indian. This meant that Harvinder had to go to the shoot-offs if he wanted to win the bronze. Playing in known territory, Harvinder kept his calm as he needed only an 8 to win the bronze. He proved his mettle on the biggest stage as he scored a 10 to take home India's first medal at the Paralympics.

Twitter reacts to India's first medal in archery

Harvinder's bronze was a historic moment for Para-sports in India. Along with this being the first medal in archery, it was also the 13th medal for India, which meant that the country had outdone their overall medal tally of 12 before the start of the Tokyo Paralympics. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Harvinder on his historic performance.

Congratulations Harvinder Singh @ArcherHarvinder on winning bronze for India at Tokyo #PARALYMPICS in Archery Men's Individual Recurve. Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for winning bronze in Women's 50 m Rifle 3 Positions. Both of you have made all of us proud. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) September 3, 2021

Many congrats #HarvinderSingh this is a very imp medal. #Archery we needed to win one for the sport. Well done and he won multiple shoot offs. Superb. @ParalympicIndia #Praise4Para medal number 13!! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh you hero!!! Congratulations!!! Bronze medal at #PARALYMPICS #ParaArchery with a 10 in a shoot off vs a Korean. Feels so sweet. First ever Indian to win an archery medal - Olympics or Paralympics 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) September 3, 2021

#BRONZE for Harvinder Singh! 🔥



#IND 's first ever medal in #ParaArchery



Medal no 13



3rd medal today



Wow pic.twitter.com/8pDfZgaNl0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 3, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Harvinder Singh was involved in the first match of the day Yumenoshima Final Field at 6.00 am. He won in a shootoff.



Harvinder Singh was involved in the penultimate match of the day Yumenoshima Final Field at around 6 pm. He won in a shootoff. 🥉 pic.twitter.com/jAHDd7H6Jb — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 3, 2021

#Tokyo2020



Harvinder Singh, affected by dengue medication as a child, watched #archery on TV during London 2012 & picked the sport



9 years later, he wins India's #Paralympics archery medal, beating a Korean after a rough ranking round & 3 shoot-offs. https://t.co/m3XAGjo76J — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 3, 2021

Excellent!👏

It was a thrilling match.



Archer Harvinder Singh wins the #BRONZE medal at the #Paralympics‌‌ , in the Men’s Individual Recurve event and became the 1st Indian to win a medal in #ParaArchery @ArcherHarvinder pic.twitter.com/hyY7NDtmMn — Ruturaj S. Patil (@ruturajdyp) September 3, 2021

The arrow which created a history for India in Archery. The arrow which won India its first ever #Olympics or #Paralympics Archery medal 😍😍



Take a bow #HarvinderSingh ❤️👏👏#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #HistoricalHarvinder pic.twitter.com/cFEJeWAWXl — Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) September 3, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics: Harvinder Singh wins bronze 🥉in men's individual recurve, takes India's medal tally to 13#HarvinderSingh🇮🇳#ParalympicsTokyo2020

Congratulations pic.twitter.com/aXQhQAwlBx — सौरभ प्रताप सिंह (@RajputIndi) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh wins India’s first medal in Archery by bagging the bronze in the Paralympics!

What a thrill to watch,he defeated Korea in the shootout with a perfect 10! Congratulations @MundaArjun @ianuragthakur @PMOIndia @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @india_archery @ntpclimited pic.twitter.com/pnX91UrOL5 — Virendra Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) September 3, 2021

Harvinder Singh bagged first ever medal at para archery, you made the whole country proud, Love you Bhai, Jai Hind #ParaArchery #HarvinderSingh pic.twitter.com/lf2P2iq7GP — Sourav Panda (@isouravkpanda) September 3, 2021

The medal tally at #TokyoParalympics keeps soaring for the #Indian contingent 🇮🇳 Harvinder Singh brings home a bronze medal in Men's Recurve Archery event 🎯 Thank you so much #HarvinderSingh for adding #Bronze to the medal tally which is now 13 🔥💙 #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/LhRRW8o1LE — Seshan Iyer 🇮🇳 (@sviyer4) September 3, 2021

First medal in Archery for #India at #paralympics.



Congratulations Harvinder Singh for winning #bronze in Archery at #Paralympics and becoming the first Indian Archer to bag a medal at #paralympic.



We are proud of you. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 3, 2021

