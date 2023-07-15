India names 12-member squad for World Archery Championship 2023

India have quite a few players in the mix for the 2023 edition of the World Archery Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 31 in Berlin, Germany.

The 12-member squad consists of only three players, Ankita Bhakat, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Abhishek Verma, who took part in the previous season of the mega event two years ago.

Bhakat is a recurve archer, while Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma are compound archers. Bhakat advanced to the quarter-finals back in the 2021 World Archery Championship. Bhakat will partner Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur in the women’s team in the recurve event.

Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke, and Dhiraj Bommadevara have been picked in the Indian men’s team for recurve archery. Abhishek Verma will lead the Indian men’s team in the compound category and has Prathamesh Jawkar and Ojas Deotale.

Jyothi Vennam has been picked to lead the women’s compound archery team. She has Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami in her team for the upcoming event. Swami is a champion at the U18 world level.

Back in 2021, India won silver medals in the women’s archery section. They earned the laurels in the women’s individual events, mixed team events, and women’s team events. Jyothi Vennam was a part of all three teams.

However, India had to return empty-handed in recurve archery. Dhiraj Bommadevara, Bhajan Kaur, Mrinal Chauhan, Simranjret Kaur, Tushar Shelke, and Tushar Shelke will look to turn the fortunes around this time around.

Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, and Dhiraj Bommadevara will be pretty high on confidence after defeating China back in June in the World Cup stage 3.

India squad for 2023 World Archery Championship

Men’s Team: Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara

Women’s Team: Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjret Kaur

Compound Men’s Team: Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, Abhishek Verma

Compound Women’s Team: Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur