India's Aditi Swami claims gold medal at World Archery Championships 2023

The penultimate day (5 August) of the 2023 World Archery Championships being held in Berlin, Germany has turned out to be a stupendous one for the Indian contingent. Aditi Swami has clinched the gold medal for India in the individual event of women's compound archery.

The 17-year-old defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico 149-147 in the final of the event. With this historic victory, she became the new world champion. She is also the only Indian archer to win gold in an individual event at the senior level.

Earlier today, the talented teenager stunned another amazing Indian archer, Jyothi Surekha, in the semifinal.

It is noteworthy that this year Aditi also won a gold medal in the individual compound event at the World Archery Youth Championships 2023 (Under-18) held in Limerick, Ireland.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost her semifinal to Aditi 149-145. Despite that loss, she put up an excellent show in the bronze medal contest. She defeated Ipek Tomruk of Turkey 150-146. With a perfect score, she won the bronze medal.

Commendable performance of compound archers

India's compound archers have been impressive at the ongoing World Archery Championships. On Friday (August 4), the women's compound team scripted history by winning the first-ever gold medal for India at the championship. The outstanding trio comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami were crowned the world champions as they beat Mexico 235-229 in the final.

In addition, today Aditi clinched gold in the women's individual compound archery, while Jyothi won a bronze medal in the same event.

Recurve archers fail to impress at World Archery Championships

The performance of the recurve archers of India was not up to par. It is a matter of concern that all of them missed a golden opportunity to grab quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Both the men's and women's recurve teams lost in the quarterfinals. The individual archers also couldn't secure a podium finish at the 2023 World Archery Championships. However, they would now aim to do well at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.