India shines at Archery World Cup Stage-4 with bronze and semifinal triumphs

India had a terrific day at the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Paris. It was honored by outstanding performances from the recurve men's and women's teams, as well as a standout array by compound archer V. Jyothi Surekha in the women's category.

In the recurve category, India's second-ranked men's team - comprising of B. Dhiraj, Atanu Das, and Tushar Shelke - assured a bronze medal by beating Spain 6-2 in a fierce contest.

The women's team, indexed sixth, proclaimed their first medal of the season by confounding Mexico, the World Championships bronze medalist, with a shoot-off score of 5-4 (27-25).

Jyothi Surekha, a former World Championships bronze medalist in the compound category, portrayed her constant passion, gaining her a spot in the medal rounds. Nevertheless, world champion Aditi Swami encountered a formidable quarterfinal match, causing a defeat versus Great Britain's Ella Gibson.

Men's and women's teams results for Archery World Cup Stage-4

Abstracting the results, the men's recurve team went through triumphs against Mexico and Canada which tumbled to Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. They recuperated to prevail in the bronze against Spain.

The women's recurve team booked victories against Japan and Italy but encountered drubbing against Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. They nailed bronze by surpassing Mexico in a shoot-off at Archery World Cup Stage-4.

In the compound category, Ojas Deotale, the reigning world champion, fled in the first round. Prathamesh Jawkar portrayed soundness and progressed to the quarterfinals. V. Jyothi Surekha reached the semifinals with constant wins.

Whereas, Aditi Swami advanced through formidable competition but faced failure in the quarterfinals. To conclude, Avneet Kaur depicted decisiveness despite challenges.

To highlight the athletes' accomplishments, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their social media handle, and penned out,

"Latest from Archery World Cup Stage-4, France. The Men's Recurve Team comprising TOPS Athletes Archer Atanu, Dhiraj & Tushar won a bronze after defeating Spain 6-2."

It added,

"Meanwhile, the women's team Recurve Team of TOP Scheme Athletes Ankita, Bhajan and Simranjeet won another bronze, defeating Mexico 5-4."