India wins gold in men's and women's compound team events at Archery World Cup 2023 in Paris

The ongoing 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 4 in Paris, France, has been a fruitful one for the Indian contingent. On Saturday (August 19), both the men's and women's compound teams claimed gold medals in their respective events.

Indian women's compound team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and Aditi Swami defeated the Mexican team 234-233 in the gold medal contest. The sensational trio of India exhibited great composure in the final to secure the top spot on the podium at the Archery World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's compound trio consisting of Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, and Abhishek Verma stunned the higher-seeded American team. They beat their opponents (team of Kris Schaff, James Lutz, Sawyer Sullivan) 236-232 in the final to claim another gold medal for the country at the Archery World Cup.

India's performance so far at Archery World Cup

Indian archers have so far put up a great show at the Archery World Cup in Paris. On Thursday (August 17), the men's recurve team of India clinched a bronze medal.

In the contest for the second runner-up position, the trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tushar Shelke defeated the Spanish team (Pablo Acha, Yun Sanchez, and Andres Temino).

Another bronze medal was grabbed by the women's recurve team. The talented Indian unit, comprising of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur pipped the Mexican trio of Aida Roman, Angela Ruiz, and Alejandra Valencia in a closely contested bronze medal match.

In addition, on Saturday (August 19), India's medal count further increased as both men's and women's compound teams grabbed the gold medals.

Earlier in the event, the in-form Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam made it to the semifinals of the women's compound archery by defeating Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-144. She is therefore still in contention for a podium finish.