2021 Paralympics: Indian compound archer's Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Balyan crashed out of mixed team event 

Indian archers Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Balyan bowed out of the 2021 Paralympics after suffering defeat at the hands of Turkish archer duo Oznur Cure and Bulent Korkmaz. Turkey defeated India 153-151 in the mixed team compound archery quarterfinals event on Sunday.

The Indian duo were the first ones to target. A six on the first shot was a little disappointing and cost them the first end 34-37. While the Turkish duo scored a 37, taking the advantage from the first end onwards.

By the end of the second set, India's score was 39 out of 40 points. Meanwhile, Turkey finished the set with a 10 and 9 to score a 38 out of 40 points. With a score of 38, the Turkish duo were still leading by two points, ahead of India with 78-75.

India scored a 10 and a 9 to finish the penultimate third end with a score of 39/40. Turkey, on the other hand, finished the round with a score of 38/40. Turkey targeted 114 points, while India scored 112 points trailing behind with two points. Last four arrows were left to determine India's fate. Only a few bad arrows from Turkey could win India the match.

In the final end, both India and Turkey were placed on equal scores. Both teams scored a 39. With a scoreline of 153-151, Turkey progressed to the next stage of the event with a two-point lead.

The first set cost India the match. It is always hard to revive back into the match from a 'six' unless something miraculous happens in compound archery. Out of the 32 arrows shot by both teams, team India's 'six' was the only score that cost the duo a semi-final berth.

The Indians were phenomenal throughout but one arrow can have an adverse effect on the results of compound archery events.

Turkey vs India: 2021 Paralympics mixed team compound archery results

Indian archer Rakesh and Jyoti's previous performances:

Earlier in the day Rakesh and Jyoti put up a solid shot against Thailand. The Indian duo stormed into the quarterfinals of the mixed compound archery event of the 2021 Paralympic Games. The duo defeated their Thai opponents Praphaporn Homjanthuek and Anon Aungaphinan (146-141) on Sunday.

Earlier, Jyoti was in action at the women's individual compound event at the Paralympics. Jyoti went down to Kerri-Louise Leonard of Ireland in 141-137, to mark the end of the women's individual event campaign.

Rakesh still has his chances alive at the 2021 Paralympics.He defeated Chuen Ka Ngai in the 1/16 elimination round of the men's compound individual archery (144-131) on Saturday and advanced to the 1/8 elimination round.

Rakesh Kumar will take on Slovakia’s Marian Marecak in the 1/8 elimination round of the men's individual archery match on August 31.

