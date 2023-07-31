Indian Archery Team announces squad for 2023 World Archery Championship

The 2023 World Archery Championship is set to commence in Berlin, Germany, on July 31, showcasing a promising and youthful 12-member Indian team. This year's team has undergone significant changes, with only three archers remaining from the previous edition held two years ago: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Ankita Bhakat.

In the men's recurve archery division, India will be represented by Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, and Dhiraj Bommadevara. Their recent bronze medal victory at World Cup stage three, where they triumphed over China, reflects their remarkable skills and potential to shine on the global stage.

Leading the charge for the women's recurve archery category will be Ankita Bhakat, renowned for her exceptional performance during the 2021 World Archery Championship quarterfinals. Assisting her will be Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur.

Although India missed securing any medals in the recurve archery division in the previous edition, the compound archery teams brought immense delight with their stellar performances. Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Vennam, both accomplished compound archers, will head the compound teams.

Abhishek Verma will be joined by Prathamesh Jawkar and Ojas Deotale, forming a formidable compound team. Jyothi Vennam, on the other hand, will team up with the U18 world champion, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, aiming to build on their prior successes.

With three silver medals in the women's team, mixed squad, and women's singles competitions from prior editions, Indian compound archers have seen notable success. Jyothi Vennam played a pivotal role in these impressive medal-winning performances, showcasing her capabilities and potential to shine on the global stage.

As the 2023 World Archery Championships draw near, the Indian team is determined to make their mark and continue their legacy of excellence in the sport. With a mix of seasoned athletes and fresh talent, they are ready to compete against the world's best, aiming to clinch more medals and make their country proud.

India Squad for the 2023 World Archery Championship

Below is the lineup for the Indian team at the 2023 World Archery Championship:

Men’s Team: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, and Tushar Shelke

Women’s Team: Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur

Compound Men’s Team: Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar, and Ojas Deotale

Compound Women’s Team: Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Parneet Kaur