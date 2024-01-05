Indian compound archer Aditi Gopichand Swami nominated for World Games 'Athlete of the Year' 2023 award

Indian compound archer Aditi Gopichand Swami has been nominated for the World Games 2023 'Athlete of the Year' (AotY) award on Friday, January 5. The International World Games Association named 22 candidates across the globe for their success in top level international competitions in 2023.

All the candidates were nominated by the international federations for the Athlete of the Year 10th edition. Many of these include medal winners in various world championships or continental events.

India's teenage sensation Aditi Gopichand Swami became the sixth Indian archer to be nominated for the AotY award. She showcased tremendous form last year at the highest level of competitions such as the World Championships and the Asian Games.

The 17-year-old became the youngest World Archery Champion with gold in the women's compound at the 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin. She was also part of the women's compound team gold medal along with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur.

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the youngster once again finished twice on the podium with a gold (women's compound team) and a bronze (women's compound individual).

The voting process begins on January 10 at 12.00 GMT. The fans will be allowed to vote and the nominees with the most votes will be adjudged as the winner.

How you can vote for Aditi Gopichand Swami for World Games 'Athlete of the Year' 2023 award

One can simply cast their vote once in 24 hours on the World Games website here. Each time you vote, you will choose two candidates - two votes go to your first-choice candidate and one vote goes to a second-choice candidate.

A vote given to one candidate only will not be registered. The choice can be changed daily but most voters prioritize their favorite by making that candidate their first choice every day.

From January 22 at 12.00 GM onwards, the race will be cut short to 10 candidates with a fresh vote count to take place. The voting lines will close on January 31, 12.00 GM.

India has only won the AotY award twice in the last nine years - Rani Rampal (women's hockey in 2019) and PR Sreejesh (men's hockey in 2022).