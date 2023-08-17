Indian compound archers triumph in Archery World Cup stage 4, secure final spots and two medals

Indian compound archers preserved their winning streak and went into the finals of both the men's and women's team events at the Archery World Cup Stage 4. The excitement increased on Wednesday as India's archery talent took centre stage.

Ojas Deotale, a newly crowned world champion, showed great accuracy by anchoring his arrow closer to the centre (X) during a tense shoot-off in the compound men's team semifinal versus Korea.

The Indian men's team drove to match Korea's score of 235, and in the subsequent shoot-off, Deotale's arrow edged closer to the centre, ensuring India's triumph at 30*-30.

This win attained the Indian men's team a place in the gold medal contest, where they are set to face off against the USA in the Archery World Cup.

Indian women's compound team reaches the Archery World Cup final

Meanwhile, the Indian women's compound team, reigning as world champions for less than two weeks after their victory in Berlin, showed soundness of technique and temperament. Despite following originally with a score of 59-60, the Indian trio, constituting Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, rallied back.

They not only captured the lead during the second end but also exhibited their nerve by streaming ahead with a near-perfect skit in the fourth end, attaining a score of 59 out of 60.

This remarkable u-turn permitted the Indian women's team to ensure their presence in the final, setting the stage for an epic face-off against Mexico.

In the men's team event at the Archery World Cup, Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar, and Abhishek Verma originally maintained a two-point lead. But Korea's Choi Yonghee, Kim Jongho, and Yang Jaewon levelled the scores in the fourth end.

With both teams latched at 235-all after four ends, the shoot-off was the ultimate decider. Once again, Deotale demonstrated his mettle by shooting a perfect arrow, earning success for India.

As India shines on the global archery stage, the Archery World Cup Stage 4 shows the nation's talent in the sports. With the Indian men's team gearing up to vie with the USA for the gold and the Indian women's team hovering to take on Mexico, the finals are going to be thrilling.