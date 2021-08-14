Indian compound cadet teams win gold at World Archery Youth Championships

The Indian compound cadet teams had double delight at the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday as they grabbed a couple of gold medals.

The compound women’s team beat Turkey 228-216 (55-51, 56-53, 59-53, 58-59) in the final to finish on top. Later, the Indian compound men's team also won the gold medal, beating USA 233-231 (58-57, 59-58, 58-57, 58-59).

The Indian team comprising Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar and Rishi Varshini were on the money and kept the Turkish team at bay to pocket the gold medal.

The Indian team started well with scores of 10, 9, 10, 9, 8 and 9 in the first set to notch up 55 points while the Turkish archers slipped when they scored a couple of seven-pointers and one eight.

Team India 🇮🇳 takes compound cadet women’s gold! 🥇👏 pic.twitter.com/azbJo04ZWc — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

The Indians had a bad start in the second set with an eight-pointer but the young archers held their nerve to score 56 and pip Turkey by three points.

Read: Indian archers Komalika Bari and Sakshi Chaudhary aim to win gold medals at World Youth Championships

The third set was the best for the Indian archery team as they scored 59 out of the possible 60 to take the match away from the Turkish team.

The Turkish archers, however, reserved their best for the last set when they scored 59. Although the Indian archers were trailing in the last set by a single point (59-58), by then they had an unassailable lead to win 228-216.

Two years after winning the under-18 world title, India’s Komalika Bari is into the gold medal match for the under-21 champion crown! 🥇🇮🇳#archery pic.twitter.com/KNhpPxw9Of — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 12, 2021

Later, the Indian compound men archers were also on the money, pipping the USA by two points. The Indian trioka of Dalal Kushal, Sahil Chaudhary and Apar Mihir Nitin came in good when it mattered to win the gold.

The Indian cadet men had the upper hand in each and every set before increasing the lead in the last two sets. Three nine-pointers and one nine-pointer in the last two sets hurt the USA badly as they were unable to close the gap.

Team India 🇮🇳 is the new under-18 world champion! 🥇👏 pic.twitter.com/z8ruBGFN16 — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

Indian archery teams in good form

The World Archery Youth Championships has been a happy hunting ground for Indian archers. Four days earlier, the Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team stormed into the record books during the qualification stages.

Priya Gurjar scored 696 points to take the individual pole position. She combined with Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar to amass a mammoth 2067 out of 2100 points to break the women’s archery team record by 22 points.

The USA had earlier held the record of 2045 points.

The Indian archers are leading the medal table in Wroclaw – with 10 podium finishes guaranteed and as many as 14 possible.

Also read: Indian compound archers break world record at World Youth Championships

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee