Indian men’s recurve team to face China in gold medal match at Archery World Cup in Antalya

India’s men recurve team set up a title clash with China at the Archery World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

While the men’s recurve team advanced to the gold medal round, the women’s team wasn't impressive and finished 11th in the qualification round out of 33 teams in the fray. India are out of the medal race in the women’s recurve team and mixed team events.

Olympian Atanu Das gave a good account of himself, finishing fourth in the qualification round with a score of 673. Seasoned international archer and Olympian Tarundeep Rai was slightly off target and shot 662 out of a possible 720. Dhiraj Bommadevara, on the other hand, scored 665.

The trio of Das, Rai and Bommadevara finished fourth in the men’s recurve team qualification round. While host Turkey took pole position in the men’s event, China were second and Italy third.

In the race to the gold medal, India faced Japan in the second round, whom they beat 5-4 (29-28). They then defeated Chinese Taipei 6-2 (58-56) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, the Indian team beat the Netherlands 6-2 (56-54) to set up a title clash with China.

The women’s recurve team wasn’t able to soak up the high-voltage pressure of the competition. The trio of Simranjeet Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur finished a disappointing 11th in the team's ranking round to bow out of the competition.

China topped the women’s recurve team ranking list, while Mexico and Japan were second and third, respectively. China will take on Mexico in the women’s recurve team final on Sunday.

The Indian mixed team consisting of Atanu Das and Bhajan Kaur finished 11th out of 33 teams in the fray. China won the pole position, while the USA were second and the Spanish team third.

The second World Cup is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from May 16 to 21.

