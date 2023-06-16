Indian men’s recurve team wins bronze medal at the Archery World Cup 2023

On Thursday, the Indian men’s recurve team made the whole country proud by winning the bronze medal in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 3.

The Indian team consisting of Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, and Dhiraj Bommadevara were seeded fourth while entering the competition.

They defeated the Chinese team of Yang Keyang, Li Mengqui, and Wang Yan 5-3 with a scoreline of 58-54, 55-56, 54-53, 56-56 to get their hands on the bronze medal. It is India’s third bronze medal in the ongoing competition.

Breaking the news to Indian sports enthusiasts, SAI media’s Twitter handle reported:

“The Indian men's Recurve Team comprising of #TOPSchemeAthlete Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan & Tushar Shelke win 🥉5-3 against China at the #ArcheryWorldCup🏹 Stage 3⃣ Medellin, 🇨🇴🥳 Many congratulations to all 🇮🇳👏.”

Earlier, the Indian team lost to the Republic of Korea 1-5 in the semifinals to miss out on the gold medal match. Meanwhile, if we talk about their journey to the semifinals, the Indian team got a bye in the opening round. They then defeated Canada in the second round, followed by a win over Colombia in the quarterfinals.

“It’s a very successful team event. We are happy but not satisfied because we are going towards gold medals,” Dhiraj Bommadevara told World Archery.

Indian women’s team failed to repeat the men’s team's success

Meanwhile, India’s recurve women’s team, seeded 7th in the competition, had to face a disappointing second-round exit. The trio of Bhajan Kaur, Tanisha, and Sangeeta lost to their French rivals 3-5 with a scoreline of 52-51, 53-54, 49-55, 52-52.

India’s compound teams already added two bronze medals to India’s tally on Wednesday. The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar finished third in the men’s compound team event.

At the same time, the compound women’s team of Parneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Aditi Gopichand Swami also won the bronze medal by finishing third.

