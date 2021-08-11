Indian Olympic quartet fail to qualify for Archery World Championships in September

After a disappointing performance in Tokyo, India's four Olympians have now failed to qualify for the Archery World Championships in September. Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav all bowed out to Indian youngsters in the trials conducted in Sonepat, Haryana. The loss comes after the quartet were asked to compete just a day after their return from Tokyo.

Indian Compound Cadet Women’s team broke a world record at the World Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, when they scored 2067 out of 2160 in the qualifying stage. #Archery #India https://t.co/ZqMjMbEBuX — Hari Kishore Malladi (@journomalladi) August 10, 2021

Deepika Kumari fails to qualify for World Championships

World No. 1 Deepika Kumari was India's favorite to win a medal in Tokyo. However, she lost to the sensational An San 6-0 in the quarters. Kumari faced yet another setback, as she could only finish fourth in the World Championship trials held on 4th and 5th August. Only the top three archers in the event qualified for the World Championships, scheduled to be held from September 19 - September 26 at Yankton, South Dakota. Deepika came fourth behind youngsters Komalika Bari, Ridhi Phor and Ankita Bhakat.

Indian men's recurve team fail to make it into the top 3

The men's recurve team, who won silver at the World Championships in 2019, have failed to qualify for this year's event. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav could only manage a 9th, 17th and 20th place finish at the trials respectively. The men's team will now comprise of archers Aditya Chaudhary, Atul Verma and Parth Salunkhe, who will be hoping to replicate the previous team's splendid performance.

Speaking to PTI about the new-look Indian archery team, archery coach Sanjeeva Singh said:

"It's a very promising sign that the juniors are coming up in the senior team. They are the future."

A total of 12 Indians, comprising of six recurve and six compound archers, will represent India at the World Championships in September.

Indian archery team for World Championships

Recurve Men

Aditya Chaudary, Parth Salunkhe, Atul Verma

Recurve Women

Komolika Bari, Ridhi Por, Ankita Bhakat

Compound Men

Abhishek Verma, Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Rishabh Yadav

Compound Women

Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Surekha, Priya Gurjar

