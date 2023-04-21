Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale enter mixed compound team final at Archery World Cup in Antalya

Indian pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale combined well to stay on course for a gold medal in the mixed compound team event at the Archery World Cup in Antalya on Friday.

In-form Jyothi and Deotale edged past the Malaysian team 157-155 in the semifinals on April 21 to set up a title clash with Chinese Taipei on Saturday. On the way to the gold medal match, the Indian team beat Luxembourg and France.

“We were expecting good results from Jyothi. She made all the difference,” Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, who is India’s high performance director in archery, said.

In Saturday’s gold medal match, the Indian team will take on Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi Hsuan and Chen Lun. Malaysia will face Italy in the bronze medal match.

Jyothi, ranked number one in the qualification round, stayed calm in the individual elimination rounds despite windy conditions. The 26-year-old is also on course for a medal in the individual compound event.

She beat Denmark’s Tanja Gellenthein 147-142 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with Great Britain’s Ella Gibson, who was ranked fourth in the qualification round. Colombia’s Sara Lopez, ranked third in the qualification round, will take on Italy’s Elisa Roner.

Indian male archers face disappointment at Archery World Cup on Friday

Malaysia's Mohd. Juwaidi Mazuki got the better of India's Ojas Pravin Deotale in the quarterfinals of the individual men's compound event [Image: World Archer]

The Indian male archers narrowly missed the semifinal berth in the individual men’s compound event.

Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar went down fighting Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 145-147 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Ojas Pravin Deotale lost his quarterfinal to in-form Malaysian Mohd. Juwaidi Mazuki.

Slovakia’s Jozef Bosansky defeated India’s Rajat Chauhan to advance to the semifinal stage.

Malaysia's Mohd. Juwaidi Mazuk will take on Jozef Bosansky of Slovakia in the semifinals. Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands, ranked sixth in the qualification round, will face Sawyer Sullivan of the USA in the last-four stage.

Poll : 0 votes