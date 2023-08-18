Archery
Jyothi Vennam advances to Archery World Cup semifinals

Modified Aug 18, 2023 00:12 IST
Jyothi Vennam advances to Archery World Cup semifinals (Image via World Archery)
Jyothi Vennam's incredible expedition at the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Paris has directed her to book a place in the semifinals.

Having the top seed position, she effortlessly moved to the semifinal stage by besting Dafne of Mexico with a score of 147-144.

Apart from Jyothi Vennam's showcase, on the other hand, Prathamesh encountered a tough challenge in the quarterfinals against Stefan and unfortunately mourned upset, despite his earlier conquest over the top seed.

Amid this vibrant backdrop, India's archery squads honored a thriving day at the tournament, reaping a harvest of accomplishments.

In the recurve category, both the men's and women's teams showed their prowess. The Indian recurve men's team, incorporating B. Dhiraj, Atanu Das, and Tushar Shelke, ensured a bronze medal by beating Spain with an emphasized score of 6-2.

On the women's masquerade, the sixth-ranked team containing Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat begot a terrific loss by hemming out Mexico, the World Championships bronze medalist, with a shoot-off victory of 5-4 (27-25). This vibrant victory accumulated them the coveted bronze medal, marking a considerable attainment for the team.

Contrary to Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami collapses

In the compound archery category, Jyothi Vennam, a recipient of the World Championships bronze medal, illustrated her uncompromising consistency, thrusting her into the medal rounds. However, Aditi Swami faced a formidable quarterfinal match against Great Britain's Ella Gibson, resulting in a flop due to a missed target.

As the contest evolved, excitement heightened, specifically in the men's category, where world champion Ojas Deotale fronted an early exit in the foremost round.

Notable Results:

Recurve Team Events:

  • Indian Men's Team: Obtained a bye, overpowered Mexico 6-0, crushed Canada 5-1 in QF, failed to Chinese Taipei 0-6 in SF, hooked bronze by triumphing over Spain 6-2.
  • Indian Women's Team: Acquired a bye, bested Japan 6-2, outperformed Italy 5-1 in the quarterfinal, encountered defeat against Chinese Taipei 0-6 in the semifinal, nailed bronze in a tense match against Mexico 5-4 (shoot-off: 27-25).
