Khelo India Youth Games: Young teenagers rule archery field, giving promise of a better tomorrow

It wasn't a surprise when Madala Surya Hamsini of Andhra Pradesh loved badminton. The sport, popularized by world-class players from the twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has creeped into the grassroots with ease.

However, when Hamsini was nine years old, she took up archery, liking the sport in an instant.

What was instrumental in Hamsini's love for the bow and arrow? The blockbuster pan-India movie Bahubali. Enamoured with actor Prabhas and his skills in archery, Hamsini decided that she was switching sports.

“The bow and arrow looked so good,” she said, shortly after winning the individual bronze in the girls' compound event at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games.

The clarity in thought sets Hamsini apart. Hailing from the small town of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, known for its stunning landscape, Hamsini is not only one of the youngest athletes at the Khelo India Youth Games but also the youngest to win a medal in archery.

Hamsini's medal performance at the Khelo India Youth Games was even more noteworthy as she was up against two international archers. She beat Priya Gujjar, a World Cup team gold medalist, and Parneet Kaur, an Asia Cup silver medalist, with ease.

Hamsini's mantra was simple.

“I just concentrated on my shooting. I didn’t even pay attention to who my opponent was," she said.

Her coach Kamal Krishna Rohilla said the young girl is fearless.

“It's easy to make the first record in the sport. Sustaining it is the real challenge because the mind tends to get stressed with the weight of expectation,” Kamal said.

Maharashtra youngster rules archery at Khelo India Youth Games

Aditi Gopichand Swami, another youngster who had to slay another seasoned campaigner, won the gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games.

The 15-year-old from Satara, Maharashtra overcame Avneet Kaur, a World Cup mixed team gold medalist, to confirm the theory that archers started winning early.

Aditi's coach Praween Sawant says her calm and cool nature is one to watch out for.

“She is known for her cool demeanor and boldness on the ground. It doesn’t bother her, who the opponent is,” Praween said.

Aditi fell in love with the sport the first time she saw it at a stadium.

“It fascinated me, especially the technique and focus that it required,” she said.

Aditi is keen to play against another youngster Jyoti Surekha Vennam. She also reasons out why she would want to beat the Jyoti Surekha on the archery field

“Because she has won 98 medals in various national and international competitions. She is tough to beat," Aditi quipped.

