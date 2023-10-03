"Ojas Deotale! What did you have for breakfast?" -Fans react as archers set up an all-Indian final at the Asian Games 2023

India’s archers, on October 3 (Tuesday), confirmed two medals in the compound men’s individual event. Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma won their respective semifinal games and confirmed their places in the final, making it an all-India affair and assuring the country both a gold and silver medal in the event.

Abhishek Verma won the first semifinal of the event against Korea’s Jaehoon Joo. Verma took the lead in the first end and maintained it throughout the match, ultimately winning with a scoreline of 147-145.

Earlier, in his quarterfinal match, Abhishek faced a tough challenge from his opponent from Kazakhstan, who managed to equal Abhishek’s score of 147, taking the round to a shoot-off. Verma held his composure, kept his cool, and eventually won the shoot-off.

In the second semifinal, Ojas took his position and delivered a marvelous performance, one in which he made absolutely no errors. Deotale managed to score a perfect 150 points, leaving his opponent from South Korea absolutely no chance to try and get the better of him. Ojas scored a perfect 10 in all 15 shots and secured his place in the final against fellow Indian Abhishek Verma.

This was Ojas’ second consecutive perfect score after he managed to replicate his feat from the quarterfinals. Indian fans will be eager to see if the Indian archer can manage to shoot another perfect score in the final.

Fans on social media went into a frenzy after the victory and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement of seeing an all-Indian final.

Here's how fans reacted to Abhishek and Ojas’ incredible heroics:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The nation is very excited to watch the Indian archers face off against each other in the final, which will take place on October 7. The semifinal clash of the Compound Women's Individual event also witnessed an all-Indian affair as Jyothi Surekha and Aditi Gopichand squared off.

Jyothi won the contest by a scoreline of 149-146 and advanced to the final where she will face Korea's Chaewon. Aditi, on the other hand, will face Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati in the bronze medal match.