Olympics 2021: Pravin Jadhav falters as one more Indian archer's journey comes to an end

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav went down to world No 1 Brady Ellison 0-6 in the round of 1/16 elimination at the Olympics 2021. This marks the end of Pravin's journey at the Summer Games.

Earlier, Pravin got through to the round of 1/16 after defeating Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) in the 1/32 round of elimination of men's individual recurve at the Olympics 2021.

Pravin began his Olympic campaign by finishing 31st in the men's individual rankings round on July 23.

#Archery : After knocking OUT World No. 2, Pravin Jadhav goes down fighting to World No. 1 Brady Ellison 0-6 in 2nd round of Men's Individual event.

Proud of your performance @pravinarcher | More power to you.

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov

Set 1 Pravin 2 - Bazarzhapov 0

The Indian archer won the first set 2-0. The ROC archer managed to score only 27 points while Pravin aced a 29.

Bazarzhapov: 9, 9, 9 (27)Pravin:10, 9, 10 (29)

Set 2 Pravin 4 - Bazarzhapov 0

Bazarzhapov started the second set with back-to-back tens but failed in the third attempt with a seven. Pravin Jadhav ended with a ten to score a 28 against the Russian's 27.

By the end of the second set, Pravin was 4-0 up in the contest, securing a berth in the round of 1/16.

Bazarzhapov: 10, 10, 7 (27)

Pravin: 9, 9, 10 (28).

Set 3 Pravin 6 - Bazarzhapov 0

Pravin Jadhav won the third set 28-24 and advanced to the 1/16 elimination round against USA' Brady Ellison.

Pravin: 9, 9, 10

Bazarzhapov: 8, 7, 9

Pravin vs Bazarzhapov (final result)

Pravin Jadhav vs Brady Ellison

Set 1 Pravin 0 - Brady 2

Brady Ellison won the first set as Pravin's score of eight at the second attempt made a come-back near-impossible. Though he scored 10 with the final arrow, Pravin lost the set 27-28.

Brady - 9, 10, 9

Pravin - 9, 8, 10

Set 2 Pravin 0 - Brady 4

Pravin Jadhav started with a brilliant 10 but a 7 in the third cost him the set. Brady made a poor start with an 8 but bettered his scores to end up with 27 against Pravin's 26.

Brady- 8, 10, 9

Pravin- 10, 9, 7

Set 3 Pravin 0 - Brady 6

Pravin faltered, unable to replicate his performance earlier in the day. Brady won 6-0.

Brady- 8, 9, 9

Pravin- 8, 8, 7

Pravin vs Brady

In a match where weather was the hero, Brady's composure remained intact throughout. Pravin looked startled with his scores of 8's and 7's. As the gap increased towards the end of the match, Brady grabbed a comfortable win.

