Our target at Shanghai World Cup is to improve our world rankings, says Sanjeeva Kumar Singh

The Shanghai Archery World Cup starting Tuesday (May 16) in China will be another big opportunity for the Indian squad to showcase their potential at the global stage.

After encouraging performance in the season opening World Cup in Turkey in April, says India’s high-performance director in archery Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, the basic target in China will be to further sustain our performance.

“Good performance in Shanghai World Cup will improve our world ranking. It will also add to the confidence of the team ahead of the Berlin World Championships in August, which is one of the Paris Olympic Games qualification events,” Sanjeeva Kumar Singh told Sportskeeda.

At the Antalya World Cup in Turkey held from April 18 to 23, Indian archers exhibited their skills to win four medals, including two gold in compound events.

Jyothi Surekha won individual gold in women’s compound event and she paired with Ojas Deotale to win compound mixed team gold. Dheeraj Bommadevara was outstanding in men’s recurve category as he won an individual bronze. The men’s recurve team also won silver.

According to Sanjeeva Kumar Singh, there will be no change in the team for the Shanghai World Cup.

“There is no plan to make any changes. The team will be the same that competed in the Turkey World Cup in April,” India’s high performance director in archery said.

Teenage archer Bhajan Kaur narrowly missed podium at the Turkish World Cup in women’s recurve event. She will be one to watch in Shanghai. Ankita Bhakat, Aditi Jaiswal, and Simranjeet Kaur are other members of the recurve team.

Neeraj Chauhan, Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai will compete in the men’s recurve competition. The men's compound team will be Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Rishab Yadav and Prathamesh Samadhar Jawkar.

In women's compound competition, India's Jyothi Surekha will certainly look ahead to repeating her Turkish World Cup gold medal performance in Shanghai World Cup too. Avneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami will also compete in compound event.

“Competing in the Shanghai World Cup will be good preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games in September,” Sanjeeva Kumar Singh added.

