Padma Shri award winner Tarundeep Rai hopes archery will become more popular

Indian archer Tarundeep Rai was conferred with the Padma Shri award 2020 by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

The Padma Awards are one of India's highest civilian honors announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activity or discipline where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Shri Award is the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

Speaking to journalists after winning the Padma Shri Tarundeep Rai on Monday said that being conferred with Padma Shri is a big honor. He said:

"I will strive to maintain the sanctity of the particular accolade. I want to thank the Government of India and the entire archery fraternity. It is a big honor and some legends of the sport were given this honor earlier. Archery has undergone many changes and I am sure more and more people will take up the sport."

Tarundeep rai @tarundeepraii #Padmashri heartiest thanks to all and this padma shri belongs to each and every Indian Archers, jai hind #Padmashri heartiest thanks to all and this padma shri belongs to each and every Indian Archers, jai hind https://t.co/YhOb5g7pqG

Tarundeep Rai represented India at the Tokyo Olympics and was ousted after losing in the round-of-32 stage to Israel's Itay Shanny in the men's individual archery competition.

Eminent sportspersons conferred with Padma Shri

Apart from Tarundeep Rai, Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was also honored with the Padma Shri. Rani Rampal led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year. The Indian team finished fourth, equalling their best-ever performance at the quadrennial Games.

President of India @rashtrapatibhvn President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Padma Awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. https://t.co/MXsdO3GXOl

Former captain of the Indian women's football team, Oinam Bembem Devi, was also honored with the Padma Shri.

The awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

