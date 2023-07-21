Para Archery Championships: Sheetal Devi makes it to compound event women's category final

In a remarkable event of display at the ongoing World Para Archery Championships, India's steadfast Sheetal Devi has showcased excellency with her mastery in archery. The 16-year-old athlete has greatly made it to the final of the compound event women's category of the esteemed tournament

The amateur athlete overpowered her compatriot Sarita in the semifinal to pave her way for the final showdown and is all set to portray her tremendous execution there as well. She won by a scoreline of 137-133 which showed her inclination toward the game and the hard work she has put in.

The armless archer also shone on the opening day of the event in Pilsen. Sheetal, who holds her bow with the help of her foot, follows the famous style of Archer Matt Stutzman.

On Day 1 of the Championships, she seeded fourth after the compound women's qualifying round as she shot only eight fewer points than compatriot Sarita. Together, the pair set a new world record in the doubles.

It should be noted that Sheetal is the only armless archer who is competing at the World Para Championships. Surprisingly, she started shooting not more than a year ago but has mastered the art. She is already at the pro archery level and would soon reach the level of top-notched athletes in the sport.

On Day 1, she showed her excitement to take part in the event by adding that,

“I’m very excited. It’s a big competition. I know it’s a qualification tournament. And I feel great here.”

Rakesh and Sarita booked quota in Paris Paralympics after winning in Archery Championships

Apart from Sheetal, the Indian pair of Rakesh and Sarita also defeated United Kingdom's Stretton & Macqueen in the semifinal. It affirmed India's first medal in the World Archery Championships which was a moment of pride for the whole nation.

Apart from defeating their rivals in the semifinal in the Archery Championships, Rakesh and Sarita also booked quota in the Paris Paralympics, an upcoming esteemed tournament. They are now set to fight against Brazil.

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Rakesh & Sarita defeated 's Stretton & Macqueen in SF, thereby confirming 's st medal at the tournament



With this, the duo also booked a quota for



⏭️ for them: Fight for🥇 against



Congratulations! UPDATE: Para Archery🏹 World Championships, PilsenRakesh & Sarita defeated's Stretton & Macqueen in SF, thereby confirming'sst medal at the tournamentWith this, the duo also booked a quota for #ParisParalympics ⏭️ for them: Fight for🥇 againstCongratulations! pic.twitter.com/4HzLt5dVjv " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/4HzLt5dVjv