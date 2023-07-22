Para Archery World Championships 2023: Sarita and Jyothi win bronze in Compound Women's event 

The Para Archery World Championships 2023 is witnessing shining performances from Indian athletes as it proceeds. The event is being played in Pilsen, Czech Republic, and features various countries, with India being one of them.

The good news coming from Para Archery World Championships 2023 for Indian sports was the outstanding performance of the pair of Sarita and Jyothi. The ladies shone by starting India's campaign in the event with a medal.

They managed a bronze, ending up third in the Compound Women event. The pair showed resilience and dedication, which was evidence of the hard work they have put in to be here.

Sarita and Jyothi defeated Iran's duo by a scoreline of 147-142 to win the bronze medal. Unfortunately, they could not get the better of the silver and gold medalists.

As of now, three more matches are scheduled for the day, which will give the athletes a chance to rise and shine across various events of the Para Archery World Championships 2023.

Three Indians making the nation proud in Compound Women's event in Para Archery World Championships 2023

As far as the Compound Women's event is concerned, three Indians feature. The list includes Sarita, Jyothi, and Sheetal Devi.

Sheetal made it to the final of the event a day back. She overpowered her Indian mate Sarita in the semifinal to get a ticket to the final. Sheetal, the dedicated armless archer, won by a scoreline of 137-133.

Apart from Sheetal's accomplishments, the Indian pair of Rakesh and Sarita secured a win against the United Kingdom's Stretton & Macqueen in the semifinals of the Archery Championships. This win brought India's maiden medal in the World Archery Championships.

It is pertinent to mention that Rakesh and Sarita's amazing performance in the semifinals secured them a place in the Paris Paralympics. As they progress to the next stage, they are now readying to encounter Brazil in what promises to be a rousing clash.