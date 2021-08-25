Paralympics 2021: Indian archery team start off preparations with their first training session in Tokyo

India's campaign at the Paralympics 2021 started disappointingly after both Indian paddlers crashed out in their first game. The next competition for India will be archery. The 5 member team representing India will start their campaign on August 27. All the Indian archers will be competing in their first Para campaigns and will be hoping to get off to a great start.

Indian archers were seen getting their final preparations right, in their first training session in Tokyo. Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar will take part in the compound event, whereas Vivek Chikara and Harbinder Singh will compete in the individual recurve event. India's lone female participant, Jyoti Baliyan, will be seen taking part in the compound event. She will also be paired up with the male compound archers for the mixed team event scheduled for August 27.

Indian archery quartet competing at Paralympics 2021

Vivek Chikara - Men's Recurve

Vivek Chikara had to amputate his left leg after a horrific accident in 2017. However, he found refuge in archery when he was introduced to the sport by former Olympian Satyadev Prasad. His entry into para-sports has completely turned his life around.

The 31-year-old secured his berth in the games after finishing 9th in the World Para Championships in the Netherlands. He cruised to win the gold medal at the Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok. The Indian is currently ranked 13th and will be hoping for a big performance at the event in Tokyo.

A superb performance from Vivek Chikara as he wins the gold medal in men's recurve open event at the Asian Para Archery Championships after a 7-1 win over China's Sijun Wang.

Harvinder Singh - Men's Recurve

Harvinder Singh created history by becoming the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games. He defeated China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the final to take home the coveted gold. The triumph there motivated Harvinder to perform better in future events. He then won the bronze medal at the Asian Para Championships in Bangkok. The archer will be hoping to put in his best efforts when he competes in his debut campaign at the Paralympics.

Rakesh Kumar - Men's compound

Rakesh Kumar stared in the face of death when he had a horrendous accident back in 2009. However, his resilience and determination helped him fight back and later become one of India's best para-archers. His consistency in previous years has helped him book a berth at the Para-Games. He will be India's biggest medal prospect in the sport of archery at the Paralympics. In an interview with the Paralympic website, Kumar said:

"I am not thinking of a medal — God willing, it will happen. What I am more bothered about is my performance. I will be happy if I manage to give my 100 percent but fail to win a medal. However, I will be very disappointed if I fail to give my best performance in Tokyo."

Shyam Sundar Swami - Men's compound

Shyam Sundar Swami will be competing alongside his compatriot Rakesh Kumar in the men's compound event. The archer from Bikaner has been excellent on the national circuits and will be hoping for a similar performance when he competes in the compound event on August 27.

Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete #RakeshKumar for winning the gold medal in men's compound archery at the Fazza Para Archery World Ranking tournament with #TOPSAthlete #ShyamSundarSwami taking silver. #JyotiBaliyan won silver in the women's compound event.

Jyoti Baliyan - Women's compound

Jyoti Baliyan is the lone female participant from India in archery. She previously won the World Para-archery Championships in 2017 and also won silver in the team event at the Asian Para Championships in 2019. Baliyan will be hoping to make it count and rise to glory at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

