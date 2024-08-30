Paris 2024 Paralympics Archery: Harvinder Singh finishes 9th in men's recurve ranking round, Pooja Jatyan comes 7th in women's recurve

Para-archers Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan competed in the men's and women's recurve archery ranking rounds respectively, at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. The event, which was conducted on Thursday, August 29, saw both Singh and Jatyan move on to the next round of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

In the men's recurve event, Harvinder Singh finished ninth with a total score of 637. France's Guillaume Toucoullet finished in first place at the end of the men's recurve ranking round with a total score of 652. Guillaume was followed by Geonhwi Kwak of South Korea at second (647) and Indonesia's Kholidin in third place (647).

In the women's recurve ranking round, Pooja finished seventh with a total score of 585. Elisabetta Mijno of Italy finished first with a score of 641. Chunyan Wu of China stood second (630) and Selengee Demberel of Mongolia came third (622).

Harvinder Singh, who won the bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, will be happy to move to the next round. The 26-year-old Jatyan would be equally happy as she gets one step closer to a coveted podium finish in Paris.

However, both Harvinder and Pooja will be aiming to perform even better when they compete in their respective next-round matches. Singh will go up against Tseng Lung-hu of Taiwan in the round of 32 on September 4. Whereas Jatyan has made it straight into the women's round of 16 match on September 3.

Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan combine to achieve 5th position in the mixed team event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

The duo of Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan also competed in the mixed team recurve archery event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics as part of the Indian team. India stood fifth on the table, at the end of the ranking round. The two combined to score a total score of 1222.

Italy stood first at the end of the mixed team recurve archery ranking round with a score of 1268. While China came second with 1266, the third position went to Turkey, who scored 1227.

