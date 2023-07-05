Parth Salunkhe tops the Ranking round of the World Archery Youth Championships

Parth Salunkhe continued his good form this year to top the ranking round ahead of the World Youth Championships in the recurve men’s under-21 individual category in Ireland on Tuesday.

India enjoyed a solid day at the World Youth Championships as several Indians finished in the top 10 of the ranking rounds of the U21 championships.

Parth Salunkhe, who won a silver medal in the senior Singapore Asia Cup Leg 3 competition in June, topped the rankings on Tuesday in Ireland. Parth will be in action for the third round on 8th July 2023 and was awarded a bye for the first two rounds of the championships. He will begin the World Youth Championship as a favourite.

The 19-year-old ended with a score of 672 points to end at the top. Notably, Parth was taught by his father, who learnt himself by watching YouTube tutorials. The former kick-boing national-level silver medallist used to watch YouTube tutorials and taught his son.

Indians at World Youth Archery Championships

India had a decent run during the rankings round in the World Youth Championships.

In the Recurve U21 tournament, Rohit Kumar, and Aditya Choudhary in the men's event and Ridhi Phor, Bhajan Kuar and Bhargaviben Bhagora finished under 20 in the rankings.

In the Compound event, Priyansh was the top performer for India. The youngster finished second with a score of 701. In the women's competition, Avneet Kaur finished second with a score of 690.

Other participants, including, Kushal Dalal, Prathamesh Jawkar, Parneet Kaur and Pragati finished inside the top seven.

Apart from individual events, the World Youth Championship will also witness team competitions. India finished fifth in the women's Recurve Team competition and third in the mixed recurve competition. Indian Compound team was impressive to finish at the top of Men, Women and Mixed competitions.

In the U18 competition, Aishwarya Sharma topped the compound rankings with a total of 401.

The World Youth Championships, which began on 3rd July will end on 9th July.

