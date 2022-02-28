Pooja Jatyan wins historic silver for India at World Archery Para Championships 

Indian para-archer Pooja Jatyan became the first Indian archer to win a medal by winning a silver, at the World Archery Para Championships in Dubai.

This was Pooja Jatyan's first appearance at a World Championship and the para-archer made it a memorable one. The Indian put up a great fight against Italian Paralympic silver medallist Vincenza Petrilli but lost 3-7 (24-24, 23-21, 26-28, 24-26, 25-27) in the final.

Pooja Jatyan falters after leading

Pooja Jatyan started well and raced to a 3-1 lead before a couple of 7s spoiled her campaign. After the result, Jatyan was disappointed to miss out on the gold medal but was happy to win a silver.

"It was great to play the finals and go back home with the silver. I am a little bit disappointed to lose the gold medal. But, I fought hard. I will try hard to make it to gold next time," she said after her match.

Jatyan said she didn't expect to win a medal in the women's singles category. She added:

"Coming into the event, I didn’t expect a medal in the individual category, rather in the mixed category. Harry Bhaiya (Harvinder Singh) and I make a strong pair."

Earlier, Jatyan rallied back from a set down to defeat the 49-year-old British Paralympian Hazel Chaisty 6-2 in the semi-finals.

She also had a chance to win a second medal at the Championships in the women's doubles bronze medal match along with her namesake and Paralympian Pooja Khanna. However, the pair faltered against Mongolia.

India won a silver medal in the mixed compound team event with Shyam Sundar Swami and Jyoti Baliyan losing the final to the Russian Federation archers.

In the men's recurve final, Japanese Ueyama Tomohiro pipped France’s Toucoullet Guillaume in a thrilling one-arrow shoot-off to win 6-5. With scores level at 5-all, Tomohiro shot a nine while Guillaume could only manage an eight

Edited by Anantaajith Ra