After a close competition at the qualifying rounds of the 2023 Archery World Cup, Praveen Ojas Deotale lost out the top seeding to Denmark's Mathias Fullerton.

Both the archers displayed impeccable form and aim to score 65, 10+X, and 35, forcing a coin toss to decide which one of the two athletes would be the first seed going into the World Cup.

While this isn't the most common occurrence, a coin toss deciding the seeding of an archer has happened before. The most recent incident was at the 2018 Archery World Cup in Antalya.

The Netherlands' Mike Schloesser, South Korea's Kim Jongho, and Braden Gellenthien of the United States were tied in the qualifying rounds, forcing a coin toss that declared Schloesser as the top seed.

Speaking of the coin toss and losing the first seeding, Deotale didn't seem particularly bothered.

“I just focus on my shooting, not what everyone else is shooting. That makes me calmer, just focusing on myself.”

Praveen Deotale looking to continue World Archery Championships form

Praveen enters the Paris World Cup on the back of a stellar performance at the World Championships in Germany.

Over there, he became the first Indian male to win a gold medal at WAC. On his way to the top of the podium in Germany, Deotale beat Mike Schloesser in the semifinals.

While he does have a fight on his hands, having beaten the top seed of the Paris World Cup just two weeks ago will give Praveen a great boost of confidence in the coming days.