Rakesh and Sarita win India's first-ever gold at Para Archery World Championships 2023

Team India shows an impressive exhibition of talent in the ongoing Para Archery World Championships 2023 leaving the lookouts stunned. According to recent developments, the skilled pair of Rakesh and Sarita managed to add India's first-ever gold medal to the tally in the Compound Open Event.

Competing in the GMM of Compound Open Mixed Doubles, Rakesh and Sarita finished first on the podium. They left behind Charao and Gogel, who are hailing from Brazil, to attain this achievement.

SAI media, while congratulating the duo, penned a congratulations post for them. Their Twitter handle wrote:

"Rakesh/Sarita wins India's 1st ever gold at Para Archery World Championships. The duo defeated Brazil's Charao/Gogel in the GMM of the Compound Open Mixed Doubles team event to clinch the historic gold for India. Well done, champs! Congratulations."

Sheetal Devi becomes the first female armless archer to win silver in Para Archery World Championships final

On the latest day, India's stunning performances did not halt as another Indian athlete, Sheetal Devi commenced to impress with her valuable renderings. This time, she managed to end the second Women's Compound Open event. She added one more medal to her tally, winning a silver medal on the day.

She lost a close match facing off against Cure Oznur from Turkey. While Oznur managed a score of 140, Sheetal missed two points, settling for 138. The SAI media is impressed by her performances. While congratulating her for her achievements, the Twitter handle mentioned:

"1 more medal for India as 16-year-old Sheetal Devi wins silver in the Women's Compound Open event. Sheetal Devi got the silver medal after losing a close match (138-140) to Turkey's Cure Oznur in the finals. Her resilient spirit has inspired us all, and we congratulate her for her amazing performance."

Devi, who has been the only armless compound participating in the event, has been making headlines lately. She is now the first female armless archer to win a silver medal in the Para Archery World Championships. She was also the first female to reach the tournament's final.