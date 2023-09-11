Recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara misses out on bronze medal at Archery World Cup Final 2023

The recently concluded Archery World Cup Final 2023 in Hermosillo, Mexico, was a challenging one for the Indian contingent. On Sunday, September 10, India's emerging recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara missed out on a bronze medal.

In the bronze medal match of the men's recurve event, Dhiraj was up against Mauro Nespoli of Italy. The contest was close, but the Italian archer took home the bronze medal (6-5). The result was decided by a shoot-off, in which the Indian could only manage to score 9, while his opponent came up with a 10.

Earlier, in the quarterfinals of the men's recurve competition at the Archery World Cup Final, the 22-year-old Indian stunned two-time Olympic gold medallist Kim Woojin of Korea. Bommadevara defeated the Korean archer 28-29, 30-28, 30-28, 29-26.

Thereafter, Dhiraj could not carry the momentum into the semifinal contest in which he lost to Lee Woo Seok of Korea 28-28, 27-30, 28-30, 28-29. Nevertheless, Bommadevara will now aim to perform well at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India's campaign at Archery World Cup Final 2023

At the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, India's campaign came to an end with only a silver medal. In the individual men's compound archery event, Prathamesh Jawkar clinched a silver medal. In the gold medal match, the 20-year-old lost a very close shoot-off contest to Mathias Fullerton of Denmark.

Meanwhile, another compound archer, Abhishek Verma lost the bronze medal contest to Mike Schloesser of Netherlands 149-150. Earlier, Verma also lost the semifinal match to Mathias Fullerton

In the women's compound event, Aditi Swami lost in the quarterfinals. Thereafter, Jyothi Surekha Vennam also lost her quarterfinal match to Sara Lopez. The early exit of these two archers was a bit shocking as they are currently in good form.

Earlier this year, Aditi Swami claimed gold in the women's compound event at the World Archery Championships. Jyothi Surekha has also done well this year. She won a bronze medal in individual compound archery at the 2023 World Championships in Berlin.

The next major challenge for Indian archers will be the upcoming Asian Games 2023 that gets underway on September 23.